Missouri baseball time will come to an finish with Coronavirus considerations | National Sporting activities

The Missouri baseball period is officially above.

The Southeastern Convention announced Tuesday that all normal time convention and nonconference video games are canceled for the relaxation of the educational yr simply because of increasing issue over the spread of COVID-19.

“This is a tough day for all of us, and I am primarily unhappy for our pupil-athletes,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey mentioned in a information release. “The overall health and effectively-being of our entire convention neighborhood is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue on to check developments and info about the COVID-19 virus.”

Missouri was only able to play 16 video games this time, likely 11-5 and ending the season on a 7 match gain streak. The Tigers hadn’t manufactured it to conference play nonetheless.

The Missouri Baseball Twitter account despatched a concept to enthusiasts just after the news broke Tuesday.

“The 2020 #Mizzou Baseball season has regrettably come to an abrupt end. Thank you Tiger lovers for your outstanding assistance! We will see you back again at Taylor Stadium in 2021. #C2E”

The NCAA announced Thursday that eligibility aid is ideal for spring athletes, but no details have been made a decision however.

The Tigers have 5 seniors on the staff: pitcher Art Joven, shortstop Austin James, pitcher Lukas Veinbergs, specified hitter Peter Zimmermann and pitcher Spencer Jeurgens.

None of the seniors have declared what their plans are for following time .

Missouri is also still waiting to hear back from the NCAA on no matter if their postseason ban will be carried more than to next year due to the fact there will not likely be a postseason this year.