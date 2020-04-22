Missouri becomes the first US state to hold China against Coronavirus

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

Missouri is the first US state to sue in China for coronavirus

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has touched the suit

There are seven other laws on China, initiated by private companies in the U.S.

Missouri becomes the first US state to file a lawsuit against China over a coronavirus on Tuesday (April 21), announcing the Chinese government’s responsibility for global warming causing great loss and great suffering among people, including Missourians.

State Attorney General Eric Schmitt began a lawsuit in the Northern District of Missouri after 22 lawyers from the Republican party asked President Donald Trump to appeal China to the International Court of Justice ( ICIJ).

“The Chinese government has lied to the world about the attack and the nature of COVID-19, the smokers, and did little to eliminate the disease,” Schmitt said. . “They have to be careful about what they do.”

Nearly 6,000 coronavirus cases have been registered in the state, with more than 200 dead on Tuesday evening. About 56,986 tests were conducted at public and private centers, each in the state’s health department.

“In Missouri, the risk of the disease is very bad – thousands are killed or killed, many families are separated from loved ones, small businesses are left to their doors, and high-paying workers are struggling to put food on their table, “the lawyer said.

US Army 1st Lt. Chris Tate, second from the right, is a machine gun assigned to the 635th Forward Engineer Support Team – Main, Missouri National Guard, assisted by a computer program with the US Army Corps of Engineers at the Kansas City University of Kansas in Kansas. City, Missouri, March 31, 2020. The report examines the building as a health care provider in the same manner as the state’s response to COVID19. Photo credit: Master Sgt. Michael Crane / Flickr

At the time, seven different types of offenses were initiated by private and corporate entities that were prosecuted in U.S. courts. It came as Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., And Rep. Dan Crenshaw R-Tx., Insists on putting on the bill. “Holding the Communist Party of China to fill the United States by 2020,” will allow U.S. to challenge China. and the Chinese Communist Party for scandal.

“This bill will help to validate China’s actions without cause,” Crenshaw said.

The world’s top lawyers, however, have said the actions to prosecute China include U.S. sanctions. it might be an event, especially in this election year. Ashley Deeks of the University of Virginia Law School says that with some exceptions, U.S. law is not allowed. in cases against other countries.

“We see many people with strong political views about China’s plight to cover up the U.S. government’s crimes.”

Responding to criminals, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said this was a great time for attacks and hate attacks.

“The international community can overcome the illness only if it can come together and make positive efforts,” the statement said.

