Missouri can rejuvenate its season after three losses to West Virginia National Sports

For men’s basketball in West Virginia, the WVU Coliseum has become a fortress this season.

The number 14 climbers (15-3 overall, 4-2 Big 12 Conference) look like a solid NCAA tournament team on the road. But bring them back home and the WVU plays like a legitimate Final Four threat.

Of the nine games coached by coach Bob Huggins in Morgantown this year, the Mountaineers are 9-0 and have an average margin of 20.7 points. And no example of this dominance at home was as one-sided as the demolition of Texas by West Virginia (97:59) on Monday, the biggest Big 12 loss in Longhorn history.

The next visitor to Appalachia Missouri happens to be. On a three-game slide and with just one real road win (December 7th in Temple), the Tigers were able to use an angry win at the Big 12 / SEC Challenge on Saturday to lift their spirits.

But against a team chasing the Big 12 title, Missouri has a big task ahead – figuratively and literally.

“It will definitely be a good atmosphere,” said Tiger’s security guard Dru Smith. “I think that’s the challenge, I’m just trying to face their aggression. And I think we just have to go in with confidence and try to play as freely and aggressively as possible.”

Since taking over the program in 2007, Huggins has led West Virginia to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament five times, including a trip to the Final Four in 2010. This year’s team statistically shares a lot in common with cadres of this caliber.

In the past, good Huggins coaching teams had a business card that was made up of three main features: aggressive defense, offensive bouncing and reaching the free throw line. The climbers in 2019-20 are in all three categories at the national elite level.

KenPom has the WVU as number 1 in terms of the percentage of effective field targets (41.1%) or an adjusted rate that makes 2 and 3 hands separate shots. It is also number 2 in terms of offensive rebound (39.9%) and number 13 in terms of free throw rate (41.6%), or what percentage of a team’s total attempts to fire come from the foul line.

However, the greatest strength of mountaineers is in the forecourt, an area deep in West Virginia and thin in Missouri. Strikers Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe are WVU’s top scorers. In the rebounds per game, everyone is in the top 5 of the Big 12.

The big man of the tigers, Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (foot), will be inactive for a sixth game in a row, which in turn will mainly charge strikers Mitchell Smith and Reed Nikko to sign the mountaineering duo.

Every Missouri player who was free for a media morning session on Friday morning said that it was vital for every win to limit the damage to the low posts, but Mitchell Smith and Nikko particularly emphasized its importance.

“I think we have to adhere to our blockout principles,” said Mitchell Smith when asked how Culver and Tshiebwe should be included on the boards. “Our big boys have to block out downstairs, our guards have to get down there and help us a bit. These guys make almost 10 rebounds per game on average. We have to block them out and play with toughness.”

While Missouri keeps an eye on the great men of the mountaineers, West Virginia has kept an eye on the record numbers of tigers from the foul line in the last few games.

Against Texas A&M, Missouri broke NCAA Division I’s record for most consecutive free throws in a row, with 54 players losing to the Aggies and Alabama in a row. This caught the eye of Huggins, who also joked about what he saw of the Tigers in the open play film in a press conference video posted on West Virginia Athletics’ YouTube page.

“They don’t dirty them. Well, we will, but we shouldn’t,” said Huggins. “It’s incredible what they did. NCAA record, that’s pretty good. They did a good job of controlling the game with their offensive. They are really patient and they get really good shots, and then they are defensive not a pack line, but it. ” do not extend much. It is a quarterly agreement with many auxiliary principles. “

Both Huggins and Tigers’ coach Cuonzo Martin share the opinion that Missouri is getting good shots, but the shots were not fired in MU’s losing streak. In the last three games, Missouri went from the 3-point range to the 19-on-80 victory, which is a slight increase of 23.8%. The percentage of the cumulative season is currently 30.7%, which is the 281st place nationwide.

Dribble drives and reaching the foul line, which has been such a steady source of points for Missouri lately, will be critical as they keep both the tigers within easy reach and the WVUs on foul problems can send the bank. But there is a belief among Missouri archers that the 3-point bucket will finally fall evenly.

“I think we just have to be smart,” said Missouri security guard Torrence Watson. “Make sure that if we have the opportunity to drive, and then when we get there, especially with their big boys, we’ll land on two legs and then throw the ball out for an open 3s.”

The opening tip is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.