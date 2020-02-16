[missouri-farm-awarded-$265m-in-match-towards-basf-and-bayer]

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A jury on Saturday awarded $265 million in punitive damages to a southeastern Missouri peach farmer who argued that weedkiller dicamba that had drifted on to his orchards from other farms experienced severely ruined his trees — an award that could bode very well for other farmers suing the chemical’s makers.

The punitive damages awarded to farmer Bill Bader, of Campbell, came a day just after the jury awarded him $15 million in actual damages, agreeing with his argument that dicamba experienced drifted above from other farms and seriously damaged Bader Farms, which is a person of the largest peach farms in Missouri. Bader’s attorneys argued that his trees probably would not endure the dicamba exposure, The St. Louis Submit-Dispatch documented.

Lawyers for Bayer, which helps make dicamba, vowed to attractiveness.

“We want our clients to know that, as this authorized issue proceeds, we remain steadfast in our commitment to offering them the helpful and sustainable tools they want in the area,” Bayer said in a statement.

The awards in Bader’s lawsuit could bode effectively for other similar lawsuits filed against Bayer and BASF, which invented the pesticide. The lawsuits blame dicamba for harmful millionsof acres of crops across the state.

Farmers have been applying dicamba for much more than 50 decades, but following Monsanto — which was bought by Bayer in 2018 — produced dicamba-tolerant cotton and soybeans, the weedkiller’s use grew to become extra widespread, major to additional problems from neighboring farms whose non-dicamba-resistant crops were being obtaining killed off by dicamba drift.

In response, the U.S. Environmental Safety Company has increased the constraints on the dicamba’s usage in recent several years, and a lot of states have imposed additional limitations, like necessitating elevated coaching and employing reduce-off dates right after which the chemical can not be sprayed.

Lawyers for the firms argued that the trees on Bader’s farm were being ruined by root fungus and adverse climate, not dicamba drift.