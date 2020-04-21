Missouri Filing Lawsuits Against China for Coronavirus, GOP Member of Parliament Leads First Country Negligence Claim

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday made the country’s first Midwest state to file a lawsuit against the Chinese government over the handling of a coronavirus pandemic.

Missouri’s civil suit against China was filed in a US federal court by Schmitt Tuesday, accusing communist government officials of neglect and “cheating” seeking compensation for the “loss of lives, human suffering and economic chaos” caused by COVID-19. Several class-action lawsuits have been filed in US courts by private groups but Schmitt’s legal actions make Missouri the first state to file a claim declaring damages by foreign governments. The lawsuit claims Chinese officials are hoarding personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks after openly revealing the existence of COVID-19 in December 2019.

“Today I filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government to seek recovery for the loss of life & economic suffering suffered by Missourians as a result of the # COVID19 pandemic. The point is: they lied to the world & have to be responsible,” Schmitt tweeted Tuesday.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there were 5,941 cases of corona virus in the state and 189 deaths related to COVID-19 to April 21.

The lawsuit came after Monday’s move by 22 Republican lawmakers in Congress who asked President Donald Trump to file a case against the Chinese government at the International Court of Justice (ICIJ) on charges of failing to respond to a similar pandemic. International law experts told Reuters Tuesday that legal efforts to hold China accountable for spreading the corona virus in US courts would almost certainly fail, speculating that the GOP-led move was an election year. Attorney General Schmitt is currently running for re-election and is voting for the main state GOP on August 4.

“We see many people on the political right focus on the Chinese problem to cover up the mistakes of the US government itself,” Tom Ginsburg, an international law professor at the University of Chicago, said in an interview Tuesday with Reuters.

Trump initially praised China and Beijing’s government leader Xi Jinping for their response to the outbreak, which has since continued to infect more than 2.5 million people worldwide. But the president then changed his tone and began labeling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” after it began to spread to the United States in February. Last week, Chinese officials denied the Trump administration’s allegations that the virus originated from a Wuhan laboratory which was testing the coronavirus in bats.

“In Missouri, the effects of this virus are very real – thousands of people have been infected and many have died, families separated from loved ones who are dying, small businesses close their doors, and those who live paycheck to paycheck are trying to put food down at their table, “Schmitt said in a statement Tuesday.

The Missouri lawsuit was immediately praised by supporters of the president and many Republican congressional partners Tuesday:

“Great news. Given the lies and disinformation from China during this process is a very appropriate step. So many lives and jobs lost can be avoided!” tweeted Donald Trump Jr., praised Tuesday’s legal actions.

JAMIE SQUIRE / Staff / Getty Images

