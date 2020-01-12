Missouri finds a fun and showy insult in Florida | to defeat National Sports

Loading...

The Missouri men’s basketball on January 7th trying to score against Tennessee was sometimes an eyesore.

Tiger’s head coach Cuonzo Martin has previously stated that he preaches the defense strongly because “you can always fall back on it” if Missouri’s shot doesn’t fire. But even when MU forced the volunteers to make 21 turnovers and only scored six UT players, the Tigers were lost with a loss of 69-59 because they guessed they couldn’t score.

But something has changed in the tigers’ offense in recent days. Missouri’s offensive looked like new in Saturday’s 91:75 win over Florida.

In the first half there was a posterizing dunk by guard Xavier Pinson (6-foot-2) over striker Omar Payne (6-10) from Florida, as well as alley-oops and other slams. 12 3-pointers were made. There were only six fast break points at Tigers, but it was easy to see that after sales in Florida, more Missouri men were on the floor.

The tigers were soaring, shot exceptionally well, and were a fun group overall, said security guard Dru Smith.

“We enjoyed it. I know I have more pleasure when someone else does something,” said Smith, who finished with 22 points, six assists and five raids. “Watching Mark (Smith) get out and dive in … we might never see that again, but I mean, hey. But yes, it definitely brought us some excitement, gave us some incredible energy.”

So what was the sudden change in Missouri’s offense?

For starters, the Tiger’s 3-point shootout on Saturday night was an outlier in terms of their past games this season. Shooting an astonishing 63.2% from a distance against Florida has helped to outshine the best percentage of Tigers so far this season, which was 51.6% against Chicago State on December 30th.

Martin also said earlier in the week that he wanted to see his players more in transition. He felt that his team had been missing from this division in previous games. However, he did not feel that the tigers were missing on Saturday.

“At the level we defend, you can’t defend yourself from not stealing capital from theft and sales,” said Martin. “We have to be confident. We can’t let teams … suddenly allow them to defend themselves and we have to fight to get baskets. (It’s) too hard, too many talented players.”

Missouri took a lot of shots, yes. But part of the reason was that the tigers moved outside the ball and went around the perimeter.

The constant movement in Martin’s movement attack disturbed Florida’s defense. The gators were torn from their position many times and spread across the floor by Missouri’s offensive distance.

Remember, Florida hasn’t had a bad night offensive either. One of the best performances of the year was the Gators 10 against 23 result of 3 (43.5%). But Florida went bucket by bucket with Missouri on the wrong night.

“(Missouri was) more confident. (The) ball really moved,” said Florida coach Mike White. “They were a great distance. I thought they drove a lot on Dru Smith. They were in a great rhythm for 40 minutes.”

Ninety-one points are Missouri’s best result of the year, as the Tigers put that number even if the state of Chicago tore down from 91 to 33. But using the same number in the Southeastern Conference game against a team that many believe will be in the NCAA tournament speaks volumes.

The win means that Missouri now has three Quad-1 wins, with the other two wins against Temple and Illinois. In a SEC where tournament bids may be high on the agenda, this newly discovered bragging about the Missouri ball could be key to getting a ticket to the big dance.

“We will enjoy this evening. The next morning I will see a film about the state of Mississippi (Missouri’s next opponent),” said Martin. “If you do the things you need to do to be successful, you give yourself a chance to win the game. Movement crime … is one of the hardest things to guard, but it’s also one of the hardest to do things to learn and to teach We feel that it gives us an advantage. “