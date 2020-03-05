[Missouri gentleman sentenced to 19 several years in jail for attempting to offer guidance to ISIS]

WASHINGTON, D.C., (ABC Information)- A Missouri gentleman was sentenced to 19 years in prison Wednesday for trying to give enable to the Islamic State group assault the United States.

Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr., 28, pleaded responsible in September 2019 for trying to offer materials help to ISIS from October 2016 to February 2017, according to a assertion from the Section of Justice.

“Hester indicated that he experienced converted to Islam, expressed animus towards the United States, and posted pictures of weapons and the ISIS flag, between other materials, suggesting an adherence to radical Islamic ideology and a propensity for violence,” the DOJ wrote.

Right after advocating for violence from the U.S. on social media, authorities stated Hester was contacted by officers to see if he was fascinated in acting on his text. Right after undercover officers produced speak to, “he instantly confirmed that he needed action in addition to terms.”

“Law enforcement engaged Hester to see if he was truly committed to an act of terrorism, and his responses still left no question that he was,” in accordance to the DOJ.

Hester identified possible areas for terrorist attacks these kinds of as “federal places,” federal government officers,” “military bases,” “oil production” and “Wall Road.”

Undercover brokers, in accordance to authorities, explained Hester agreed to assist build a bomb and retail store weapons for an assault with the “purpose to optimize the number of casualties.”

The DOJ said he was briefly enlisted in the U.S. Military, he obtained a normal discharge following much less than a 12 months of services, and said his knowledge made him proficient with assault weapons and that he could gain obtain to armed forces bases.

He has remained in custody given that his arrest in February 2017.

Hester faces a lifetime of supervised launch once he’s out of jail.