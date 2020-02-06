Missouri ended the National Signing Day with just one splash, but the Tigers managed to kick water with their first recruitment class under Eliah Drinkwitz.

Five players signed on Wednesday to increase the number of recruits to 17. This is the number the tigers had when Barry Odom was released on November 30. Drinkwitz said the upper limit for this year’s recruitment class was 17 or 18 players. With today’s signatories, Missouri still has some of its 81 remaining grants.

Drinkwitz managed to retain 11 of the original 17 and hired six new employees to replace the lost commits after the fluctuation.

One of these new additions was the team’s biggest news. Defense attorney Ennis Rakestraw Jr. pulled a double hat fake, tossed Alabama and Texas hats aside before putting on a black and gold hat and choosing Missouri.

Rakestraw was a radar recruit who didn’t have any Power Five offers before an important season. The three-star corner did not allow a touchdown, led Duncanville to the 2019 Texas Class 6A championship game and was named Dallas Morning News Defensive Player of the Year.

“It offers a lot of versatility in positioning,” said Drinkwitz. “Its length gives us the opportunity to play from man to man at this conference and to keep up with the big receivers.”

Drinkwitz had a semi-viral moment on social media when he responded to Rakestraw signing, shouting, and moving through the team office halls to celebrate.

“I was so excited for everyone,” said Drinkwitz. “You just made this film.”

Rakestraw was joined by Kris Abrams-Draine, Montra Edwards, Johnny Walker Jr. and Dylan Spencer, who all signed on Wednesday.

Missouri won back Edwards, a player who dropped out in August and returned to Missouri in January.

Wideouts Adams-Draine von Drinkwitz was highly praised by Wednesday’s signers. The runner-up for Mr. Football in Alabama switched to quarterback last season and ran 1,745 meters.

“He’s a guy who has all kinds of athleticism,” said Drinkwitz. “When the ball is in his hand, the moment is never too big for him. He is a guy who can do something on his own, and if he gets the ball in space, he can do something with it.”

Walker and Spencer rounded off the class as three-star recruits. Drinkwitz noticed Walker’s speed and bend from the edge and said Spencer, who has only one year of experience as an offensive lineman, has a lot of untapped potential.

Missouri also revealed transfers Damon Hazelton Jr. and Ben Key, both of which signed in January.

Hazelton is an experienced receiver who started at Virginia Tech for two years and had 527 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

“It has a great size and an excellent catch radius. We are very happy about it,” said Drinkwitz. “The maturity that he brings into this room and the competition that he brings into this room is something that we need.”

Hazelton is a two-time transfer; He left Ball State and joined Virginia Tech in 2017 before moving to Missouri. Drinkwitz said he wasn’t sure if Hazelton was in question, but wasn’t worried about whether he would be next season.

The key, according to 247sports, was the number 87 junior college recruit in the country and chose Missouri after he was released from his national letter of intent after Joe Moorhead was fired in the state of Mississippi.

Missouri’s class ranked 13th in the SEC and 50th nationwide, according to 247sports, and 14th – most recently died – in the SEC and 56th nationwide in rivals. Missouri was behind all three other schools at the conference with coach changes.

The State of Mississippi hired Mike Leach and finished 10th with 23 signers, Arkansas became 11th under new coach Sam Pittman with 21 signers and Lane Kiffin ranked 12th with 17 signers. All three schools had at least three four-star signatories, while Missouri graduated with a broad recipient, Javian Hester.

Missouri’s ranking was improved by some late signatories, but the program also lost some recruitment struggles. Eddie Watkins, a three-star linebacker from Alabama, had Missouri in the top three, but ultimately chose West Virginia.

The former 4-star offensive lineman signed Jalen St. John, who was released from Missouri in December, but had taken the Tigers against Arkansas in the top 2.

St. John chose Fayetteville, where Odom is the defensive coordinator, and switched to offensive coach Brad Davis, who held the same position in Missouri under Odom.

It’s not the first recruit Missouri lost to its former head coach. Dominique Johnson and the offensive lineman Ray Curry flew from Missouri to Arkansas in December.

Drinkwitz did not explicitly name Arkansas, but mentioned that recruitment rivalry could be on the rise.

“The school south of us still seemed to offer every single person we offered,” said Drinkwitz.

The early 2020 class participants and the rest of the team will start the season on March 7th, when spring training begins.