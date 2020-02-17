[missouri-men’s-golfing-starts-spring-year-saturday]

The Missouri men’s golfing staff opens its spring year in the Suntrust Gator Invitational on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida.

The match is hosted by the University of Florida and golfers will contend at the Mark Bostick Golfing Training course.

The two-working day match incorporates 14 schools that will engage in 36 holes on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday.

The Tigers are led by senior Rory Franssen, who will start the spring period teeing off to start with for Missouri in the Gator Invitational. Franssen earned a major-25 finish in all four events he competed in throughout the slide time, which includes ending second at the Prairie Club Invitational in September. Franssen appears to be like to create off his tumble campaign exactly where he averaged a profession-very best 71.3 strokes per spherical.

Ross Steelman will tee off second for Missouri. Steelman, a redshirt freshman, amazed in the course of the tumble in his to start with season with the Tigers. Steelman, an alumnus of Rock Bridge, won the 2019 Prairie Club Invitational with a 9-beneath 210. Throughout that event, Steelman posted a round of eight-under 65, the cheapest score by a Tigers golfer in the slide time. Steelman concluded the tumble year with 5 consecutive rounds below par.

Teeing off 3rd and fourth for the Tigers will be Yu-Ta Tsai and Tommy Boone. Tsai, freshman, competed in two situations during the tumble period, earning his initially look in the Hoakalei CC Invitational. In the tumble time, the lefty Boone, a sophomore, recorded his only major-25 complete at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate, ending 23rd.

Jack Parker rounds out the lineup for Missouri. Parker, an alumnus of Tolton, competed in all 5 gatherings throughout the slide. His finest end came at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate, in which he finished 10th immediately after carding a just one-below-par 215. Parker posted his year-low three-under 69 at the Hoakalei CC Invititational.

Tee time is established for 7 a.m. Saturday.