[missouri-softball-appears-to-be-like-to-keep-on-hot-start-out-as-it-travels-to-west-coast]

Missouri softball has racked up some key air mileage so significantly this time.

Immediately after beginning its time with two tournaments in Clearwater, Florida, in as quite a few weeks, Missouri (9-two) travels to Cathedral City, California to contend in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Traditional this weekend forward of its house opener Feb. 29.

This previous 7 days, the Tigers went 4-2 in the ESPN St. Pete/Clearwater Invite, with a notable 3-2 acquire about No. 16 Oklahoma Point out on Feb. 14th.

Missouri remains in the top-20 in all 4 big national polls. The Tigers are 19th in the ESPN/Usa Softball poll and 18th in the United states of america These days/National Fastpitch Coaches Affiliation poll. They rank 15th in Softball America’s Division 1 Major 25 and 20th in the Higher education Sports Insanity position.

Which include its win against Oklahoma Condition, Missouri was 1-two versus rated teams on the 7 days. The Tigers lost to No. 20 James Madison eight-7 in additional innings and No. 14 Minnesota 10-1.

During the event, the Tigers confronted their closest video games of the 12 months. 4 of Missouri’s six game titles through the week had been one particular-operate video games, with the Tigers successful 3 of them. Prior to very last 7 days, Missouri had not performed a activity resolved by just one run.

Cayla Kessinger drove in a team-high 7 RBI in the course of very last week’s tournament, adding to her crew-higher 14 RBI on the period.

The Tigers pitching staff members started off past week’s event robust, only letting six runs in the first a few video games. However, they struggled toward the conclude of the tournament, providing up 23 runs in the last a few games.

Missouri’s toughest matchup this weekend will be its initially matchup towards No. five Arizona on Thursday. The Wildcats are rated in the best-five in many polls coming off a 2019 Higher education Planet Collection appearance.

Arizona’s ace, Alyssa Denham, is coming off a no-hitter against Lengthy Beach Point out and is 3- this yr. Prior to this season, Denham was 24-9 with a one.89 Era in 46 vocation appearances.

Missouri’s most new matchup versus Arizona came Feb. 22, 2018 with the Wildcats defeating the Tigers nine-four in Palm Springs, California.

Missouri will also encounter Oregon Condition, UC Davis, New Mexico, California and Seattle U in the match.

The Tigers will start off action in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Vintage in opposition to Arizona at seven: 30 p.m. Thursday in Cathedral Town, California right before taking part in five online games about the future a few days.