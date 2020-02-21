[missouri-softball-goes-scoreless-as-they-reduce-to-fifth-ranked-arizona]

Missouri softball took fifth-ranked Arizona to the last pitch, but the Tigers could not snap their new offensive woes.

Missouri (9-3) lost 2- to Arizona (10-two) Thursday in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Vintage in Cathedral Metropolis, California.

The Tigers begun off potent with two hits in the 1st inning but were only equipped to get just one the relaxation of the recreation.

Megan Schumacher pitched very well for Missouri despite the lack of operate assist. Schumacher pitched six innings, placing out four batters and only strolling one particular. Her only blemish arrived in the fourth inning when she permitted a lead-off property run to Arizona’s Jessie Harper. Schumacher gave up a triple the next at-bat to Malia Martinez, who scored off a sacrifice fly.

Schumacher’s overall performance was outdone by Arizona’s Mariah Lopez, who is 7-2 with a .83 Era this yr. Lopez struck out 8 Tigers on her way to a total game win.

The Tigers ideal chance to score off Lopez came in the seventh inning. Missouri experienced two runners in scoring position, but Lopez acquired out of the jam and ended the Tigers late activity hopes.

“We can’t have 6 of nine batters strike out. That turns it into a 5 inning recreation which is incredibly hard to acquire,” head coach Larissa Anderson said in a information launch. “I know this group can compete with any group in the place irrespective of the rankings.”

The Tigers will continue on participate in as they consider on Oregon Point out at 12: 30 p.m. and UC Davis at three p.m. Friday in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.