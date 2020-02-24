missouri-softball-loses-last-match-forward-of-saturday-residence-opener

Six thousand, just one hundred ninety-6.

That is how quite a few miles the Missouri softball crew has traveled, not which include return trips, in the course of the very first 3 months of the season.

In advance of returning to the common confines of Mizzou Softball Stadium this Saturday, the Tigers wrapped up play in Cathedral Metropolis, California, against Seattle College on Sunday.

The Tigers (12-5) misplaced to Seattle (5-9) 3-1 Sunday in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. The Tigers went three-3 in the tournament.

Missouri dug alone in a hole early, offering up a few operates in the initially inning. Emma Nichols was in the circle for the Tigers. Nichols’ only blemish came in the 1st when Redhawks specified player Bailey Thompson hit a a few-run residence run. Nichols rebounded properly, putting out 8 batters to tie her profession higher. Nichols also issued no walks, improving to 29 strikeouts and only 4 walks on the calendar year. Having said that, the Tigers were not equipped to back again her offensively.

The lone Missouri operate arrived in the third inning when Cayla Kessinger, whose birthday was Sunday, singled up the center, scoring Brooke Wilmes. Kessinger carries on to be a person of the Tigers’ very best sluggers and leads the crew with 18 RBI.

The Tigers’ inconsistent offense continued Sunday, as they conjured up just 4 hits in opposition to the Redhawks. It was their 2nd-least expensive strike total in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic — they managed only a few hits towards Arizona on Feb. 20.

The Tigers will return to motion this week when they host the Mizzou Match in Columbia. Missouri opens the event with a doubleheader, taking part in Wichita State at nine a.m. and Nebraska at 11: 30 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.