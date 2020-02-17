[missouri-softball-moves-into-prime-25-in-advance-of-hard-tournament]

Soon after an extraordinary five- start off to start off the period, Missouri softball has now entered the major 25 in two significant polls.

Initially still left out of the prime 25 preseason rankings, Missouri enhanced to 18th in the ESPN/United states of america Softball poll and 19th in the United states Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll.

The rankings appear on the heels of the Tigers debuting their revamped pitching rotation. Missouri began a freshman in all five of its online games for the duration of the NFCA Leadoff Typical in Clearwater, Florida. Freshmen Emma Nichols, Megan Schumacher and Jordan Weber all picked up their initially collegiate wins this earlier weekend. Senior Eli Daniel also designed four appearances through the tournament, placing out 11 of the 17 batters she faced.

Missouri also showcased a deep lineup. Jazmyn Rollin led the staff in hits, total bases and stolen bases all through the tournament. Hatti Moore confirmed off her electricity with a few residence runs in 5 games. Cayla Kessinger also stepped up in clutch moments with 7 RBI in her to start with video games again immediately after lacking the 2019 period owing to damage.

This week, MU returns to Clearwater to compete in the ESPN St. Pete/Clearwater Invite. Three of the 6 online games in the event for Missouri are towards groups rated in each big polls. This includes Minnesota, a workforce the Tigers defeated seven-four in the NFCA Leadoff Traditional.

Missouri will start off play in the St. Pete/Clearwater Invite against Kansas at noon Thursday in Clearwater, Florida. The video game will be broadcast on ESPNU.