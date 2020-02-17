[missouri-softball-struggles-offensively-as-tigers-eliminate-next-straight]

Missouri softball confronted its initial check of adversity Sunday.

Soon after No. 19 Missouri experienced its to start with loss of the year Saturday against No. 20 James Madison (two-one), the Tigers appeared to bounce back with a gain in opposition to No. 14 Minnesota.

However, the Golden Gophers (5-four) ended up just also substantially for Missouri (9-two) as they run-ruled the Tigers 10-1.

Missouri kept Minnesota off the scoreboard by the first 3 innings but was not ready to capitalize offensively. Minnesota exploded for 10 operates in the final a few innings to place the recreation absent.

The Tigers struggled in opposition to Minnesota’s Amber Fiser, who struck out 8 batters on her way to a finish-video game gain. Missouri had good results against Fiser, a 2019 To start with Staff All-American, in its initially matchup this time Feb. eight. Fiser recorded the loss for Minnesota as Missouri scored two operates off of her on its way to a seven-4 victory. Nonetheless, it was a various tale Sunday as the Tigers only conjured up four hits from Fiser.

Missouri’s lone operate came in the fourth inning when Fiser hit Kara Decker with the bases loaded to convey in a operate.

Even with the loss, Missouri mentor Larissa Anderson believes the young Tigers’ pitching rotation obtained some considerably-needed working experience Sunday.

“Today was a hard 1, but our workforce is going to grow nearer from times like this,” Anderson explained in a information release. “I thought it was important for our young pitchers to experience some substantial-pressure situations. I’m so proud of the place this workforce is at appropriate now, but we need to continue on to attack each individual one pitch.”

The Tigers will return to action as they compete in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic against Arizona at seven: 30 p.m. Thursday in Cathedral Town, California.