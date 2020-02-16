[missouri-softball-suffers-very-first-loss-this-period,-splits-saturday-doubleheader]

After a number of comeback wins this 7 days, Missouri softball did not have ample late-video game magic as it suffered its initial reduction of the time.

Missouri (9-one) ongoing enjoy Saturday with a doubleheader in the ESPN St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Florida.

The Tigers opened the working day with a 6-five victory more than Virginia Tech (5-three).

Equivalent to Friday’s recreation in opposition to No. 16 Oklahoma Point out, Missouri fell driving early. Emma Nichols took the circle for the Tigers in opposition to Virginia Tech, starting off properly by pitching a few scoreless innings to start off the video game. Having said that, the Hokies started off having results off of Nichols in the fourth inning and the Missouri bullpen in the fifth inning. Virginia Tech led 5- going into the base of the fifth.

The Tigers responded in a major way in their half of the fifth inning. After Imani Myint scored on a wild pitch, Cayla Kessinger hit a a few-operate residence run to center subject. Entering Saturday, Kessinger led the group in RBI with 11. Megan Moll followed Kessinger’s property run with a pinch hit solo homer to middle field, tying the game.

Moll’s pinch hit household run is the 1st by a Missouri player considering the fact that Taylor Kirby’s versus Butler on March 5, 2017. This is the next time the Tigers strike again-to-again property operates this period, the initial coming from Kendyll Bailey and Emma Raabe versus Baylor on Feb. 8.

Brooke Wilmes drove in the decisive run in the sixth with a single to ideal subject, scoring Hannah McGivern.

The Tigers dropped to No. 20 James Madison (2-one) eight-seven in a high-scoring more-inning matchup.

Down five-three entering the seventh inning, the Tigers made still yet another rally as Kendyll Bailey strike a two-run dwelling run to mail the sport to excess innings.

The Tigers scored very first in the eighth with a Jazmyn Rollin two-run dwelling run. Nevertheless, Eli Daniel, who had not presented up an acquired operate in her 9⅓ aid innings pitched this season, could not shut the video game for Missouri. Daniel recorded the reduction as she gave up a two-operate dwelling run in the eighth inning, followed by a James Madison sacrifice fly that gave the Duke Canine the walk-off get.

Missouri will end participate in in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational as it can take on No. 14 Minnesota at eight: 30 a.m. Sunday in Clearwater. The Tigers defeated the Golden Gophers seven-four on Feb. 8 in the NFCA Leadoff Traditional.