Missouri State (10-10, 4-3) vs Drake (14-6, 4-3)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: Missouri State visits Drake in an MVC matchup. Each program won in the last game. Drake won 73: 50 in Evansville on Wednesday, Missouri won 67: 60 against Valparaiso at home on Thursday.

CREATE OPENSE: Roman Penn has scored or supported 45 percent of all Drake Field Goals in the last five games. The Junior Guard has 22 field goals and 37 assists in these games.

Meaning of 73: Missouri State is 0-6 if opposing teams score 73 or more points. Drake is a perfect 10: 0 if his offense scores at least 73 points.

STREAK STATS: Drake have won their last 10 home games, missing 63.6 points and averaging 78.9 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Missouri State ranks second among the MVC teams with an offensive rebound share of 31.3 percent. The bears have an average of 10.4 offensive boards per game.

For more information on AP College basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com