Missouri Tennis Defends Home Court Against Wichita State | National sport

Junior Marta Oliveira and newcomer Elys Ventura secured the final double of the day 7-5 and gave the Tigers the momentum to celebrate the following three individual wins 4-0 against Wichita State.

Oliveira and Ventura went 5-2 on the net and there were too many balls missing. Instead of accepting that the set was practically over, they struggled to conquer the next five games in a row.

“[Coach] told us it was a question of thinking and how you could turn it around to want more and win and I think that’s all we did,” said Oliveira. “We just accepted that things weren’t going perfectly, but okay, we’ll change that and we want more than them, we’ll do more, so we’ll win in the end.”

Oliveira and Ventura won most of their points by taking over the network and broadcasting drilling results.

“The main thing he said was belief and determination at that moment. If we really wanted to win, the most important thing was to keep fighting,” said Ventura. “I think that’s how we did it.”

Junior Ellie Wright and Sophomore Vivien Ábrahám won the other double 6: 4.

Senior Serena Nash started her one-on-one match with powerful, controlled punches, which earned her her first win, 6: 3 in both sets.

Wright ended up second after being neck to neck with her opponent in both sets, making clean, deep punches from Lobs. Her opponent struggled to parry while Wright ran her laps across the pitch, eventually winning two sets 6-4.

Oliveira landed the last individual win after a fight in the second set against her opponent and kept changing the points to tie the match.

“I think it gave me a really good game plan,” said Oliveira. “When she started in the first set, she had no idea what to do with the ball, but he also told me that she would adapt and play better in the second, so I was ready for her to plan to play better. “

Oliveira made her way to the net and sent one spike after the other to land a 7-6 win.

“I saw it in their eyes this time and felt that they were hungry in these situations instead of worrying,” said head coach Colt Gaston. “As a coach, that’s exactly what you’re looking for. The way we were done was probably the best this season.”

MU has won almost every game 4-0 this season, except for a 2-5 loss to Kansas State Sunday.

The next battles of the Tigers will take place at 10 p.m. against Old Dominion and at 3 p.m. Bradley on Sunday at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.