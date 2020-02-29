missouri-tennis-falls-to-mississippi-condition-university

Missouri tennis continued a new downward craze as it fell to Mississippi Point out to open conference play Friday.

Soon after slipping to Minnesota and Memphis, 4-three in both equally matchups, previous weekend, the Tigers fell to the Bulldogs 4-1.

Freshman Eleanor Fay performed in her 1st match of the season, getting on doubles with freshman Elys Ventura, dropping six-1.

“I consider she’s just a actual fiery kid and that goes a extended way in my e book,” head coach Colt Gaston mentioned. “Any individual who’s not terrified to choose prospects and go after their photographs. She’s a distinctive breed in that way. You don’t locate far too a lot of freshmen that go out and choose likelihood that aren’t out on a scholarship, that really do not get the prospect to participate in each and every time so I thought she did a terrific occupation of earning that currently and heading for her photographs.”

Junior Marta Oliveira and sophomore Vivien Ábrahám battled out a further doubles match, having a tough-fought 7-six get. Senior Gabrielle Goldin and senior Serena Nash gave MSU a operate for its cash, continuously tying the score behind Nash’s drilling serves. They took a reduction of seven-6.

Coach Gaston pressured the worth of acquiring in advance early, particularly transferring on into the SEC engage in.

“Showing up early — it’s huge with the doubles,” he mentioned. “I assume the get started is possibly the greatest matter in conference matches and I considered we have accomplished a great task of staying with the groups and receiving a wonderful chemistry early. Which is going to aid us but we do have to get off to a better commence with the doubles irrespective of whether it is heading for our photographs in the initial or 2nd game, not always settling in the center of the set and that’s what I didn’t rather like right now.”

MSU defeated Nash in the initial singles match six- in both sets, then Ábrahám 6-one and six-4. Oliveira pulled the lone earn of the match for the Tigers, defeating her opponent six-four in both sets. Junior Ellie Wright fought via three sets, dropping the initially 6-three, winning the second six-four, and the previous with a close decline of 7-six.

The Tigers will enjoy LSU at midday Sunday in Baton Rouge.