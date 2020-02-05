Missouri will meet with Texas A&M for the second time as the team’s health continues to be a question of national sports

When men’s basketball in Missouri was selected to rank 13th out of 14 this season in the Southeastern Conference media poll, the ranking at that point was pretty tough.

And for a while it looked like the tigers were going to blow that projection out of the water. MU started with an 8: 4 win over the current chair of the Big Ten Conference in Illinois. He didn’t look like a world champion, but definitely seemed better than a team that would go under in the league’s basement.

But as the conference approaches the halftime of the league game, it looks like pollsters have come across something.

Missouri is currently 11th in the league ranking with 10: 11 overall and 2: 6 in the SEC, two games after a four-way tie in seventh and only one game before Ole Miss’s thirteenth place.

There are a number of reasons why the tigers are currently in the pickle, but one is because Missouri didn’t do the job when it should have been done. A typical example: Texas A&M wins on January 21st in the Mizzou Arena with 66:64.

When 10-point outsiders arrived in Colombia, the Aggies kept the Tigers at 31% as Missouri had to set an NCAA record for consecutive free throws (54) to stay within A&M’s reach. The defeat was the second worst of the season in Missouri when the opposing team received the KenPom rating: The Aggies (No. 170) were only won by Charleston Southern (No. 294) 68-60 against Missouri on December 3 “improved”.

On Tuesday, Missouri gets the chance to drive out some demons from this excitement. The Tigers travel to College Station at 8:00 p.m. to fight back with the Aggies. The game is broadcast on the SEC network.

Since A&M only played three games between their first game against Missouri and their next game, the strategy for the game against the Aggies remains largely the same: it is difficult for the goal scorers to produce.

Texas A&M is one of the lowest scoring teams (60.5 average points per game) in the country, ranking 344th out of 353 in Division I. If a team scores 65 points against the Aggies, that will count as victory: they didn’t win this season when it happened.

However, this statistic has another side. If the Aggies hold opponents with 64 points or less, as they did in the first encounter of the teams with Missouri, they are 10: 0. The team of coach Buzz Williams specializes in opposing hits in a 3-point arc To make it more difficult, since Texas A & M is number 1 in the least attempted opposing 2-point field goals nationwide (565).

If Missouri wants to return to the Aggies in their home arena, the versatility of his offensive must be increased this time. The Tigers hit a seasonal high of 35 three-pointers on January 21, and the depth effect made up 70% of their total attempts to shoot – also a seasonal high in one game. Breaking through the Aggies’ solid central defense is an important key to victory.

Striker Josh Nebo, who scored 14 points in the first game with Missouri, will again call for great attention as he is fifth nationwide in the 2-point field goal percentage (72.4%). As a strong two-way big, which also leads the SEC in block percent (11.6%), he often burned the tigers with a solid back-to-the-basket style and good internal positioning.

Nebo is A & M’s leading scorer, but guard Wendell Mitchell is his hot hand. Mitchell was goalless against Missouri, but has averaged 15 points and two steals in the three games. That includes a seasonal high of 23 points in Tennessee’s Aggies loss in Knoxville on January 28.

In the meantime, Missouri’s staff could be completely healthy to understaffed for Tuesday.

After both players had been chosen by coach Cuonzo Martin for the Tigers game in South Carolina last Saturday, security guard Mark Smith (back) and striker Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (foot) finally did not fit in Missouri’s 76-54 loss the other Columbia of the SEC.

Martin noted after the game that both Smith and Tilmon were rated daily, so their status for the game on Tuesday is unknown.

Missouri has not played with a strong cast since losing to Kentucky on January 4th from 71 to 59. Tilmon has missed the last eight games due to a stress break, while Smith has been off since the midway point of January 1st. 28. Game against Georgia with a lower back problem.