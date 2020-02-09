Missouri Wins Overtime Thriller Against Arkansas For Heavy SEC Victory | National sport

Missouri’s annual rally for Rhyan men’s basketball hits is different for Reed Nikko.

Nikko was hired by former assistant coach Brad Loos, father of the game’s namesake, a nine-year-old girl who fought leukemia in 2016. In the same year, Nikko was released for everyone except for the original edition of the game.

Although Nikko said he didn’t know why he was chosen to wear Rhyan Loos’ name on the back of his warm-up shirt, he took it as an honor. His passion for the cause of childhood cancer awareness is why he told reporters that he ensures that the younger Tigers players understand that they are not losing this game.

And they didn’t do it for the fifth consecutive Rally For Rhyan game. The Tigers defeated Arkansas 83-79 in an exciting overtime game in front of 11,349 spectators at the Mizzou Arena.

Thanks to the efficiency of Nikko, Xavier Pinson’s career level of 24 points and two further tigers in the double-digit range, Missouri did everything to achieve the much needed victory.

Missouri did not shoot the ball with an astonishing shot – 38.3% from the field – but hit the important shots too late. Pinson played like a man who had been obsessed with regulation and overtime for the past 20 minutes. In the second half and extra time he scored 17 of his points and went 12 to 13 on the free throw line.

It was certainly not a perfect performance, but for a team that has lost eight of their last 10 games on Saturday, every win will be enough. It is all the sweeter that Missouri raised $ 80,000 for the fight against child cancer as part of the annual awareness game.

“Me and Mitch (Smith), we were here, we played for Loos. We made it clear to everyone that we were not going to lose this game,” said Nikko. “This is a game that means a lot more than just basketball. There is an increased sense of focus … that you get the chance to play for something that is much bigger than you, much more important than a statistical line or anything of it. This victory is really important for us. “

Nikko ended the tournament with 11 points and 11 rebounds in just 20 minutes, with his presence in Missouri playing an important role and dominating the rebound between 52 and 35 against an under-sized lineup in Arkansas.

But what the Razorbacks lack in height, they more than make up for when it comes to guarding the area. The pigs are number 1 in the nation’s 3-point defense and only keep opposing teams 24.6% off the ground throughout the season. It is not surprising that Missouri, which shot a little over 30% from a distance during the year, did not set up a 3-point clinic, but 16 versus 3 (18.8%).

But when he explored Arkansas, Tiogers’ coach Cuonzo Martin noticed that his guards are often too far from the color to defend the deep ball. This, in turn, leaves the lanes open – and the fast Pinson was a perfect conductor for a high octane tiger attack that used these openings.

“I was just trying to set the tone,” said Pinson. – “My teammates see me driving and they see the drives are open, which gives them a little more confidence when driving. We just had the ability and opportunity to drive more than usual. I mean, we took it every time if we could. “

Controlling the rebound margin was a particularly important topic of conversation for Martin and his employees. In addition to winning the rebound, the Tigers defeated Arkansas in both offensive rebounds (16-11) and second chance points (16-11).

After being beaten 49-30 by Texas A & M on Tuesday, Martin felt that his squad was more proud of playing physical basketball, despite the fact that the two teams had committed a total of 59 fouls.

“It’s just about keeping the balls alive,” said Martin. “Look at Arkansas’ team … they don’t have 6-foot-9, 6-10 people like most teams in this league. Mitch and Reed did a great job of getting the balls back on their feet and them keep alive while Tray (Jackson) came in and gave us great minutes that rebounded the ball. “

Martin thanked for all this help because the Tigers played shorthanded for the tenth game in a row.

Although striker Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. played on Tuesday and said on Friday that his stress fracture injury was “80%” on the road to full health, he did not play the pre-season games on Saturday. Security guard Mark Smith (back) did and was available to play, but Martin dropped him off as a precaution.

“Jeremiah, same thing, it just gets better. I think Mark could probably walk, but my thing is that we might as well try to get him to 100%,” said Martin. “I need to see your eyes when you’re ready. That tells me if you’re ready to go. Not necessarily what a trainer or doctor says, I need to feel that you’re ready to go.”

Mason Jones, the SEC’s top scorer, who played three games with 34, 30 and 40 points on Saturday, was 17 points against Missouri, below his SEC average of 22 points per game. His fifth foul, triggered by Mitchell Smith’s extra charge, was a tremendous moment when the momentum finally turned in Missouri’s favor.

Former Hickman star Jimmy Whitt, who played Arkansas in Columbia against Missouri in 2017 before working for Southern Methodist for two years before returning to the Razorbacks, returned to Boone County as a college player on Saturday. In front of friends and family, Whitt ended the shooting with 15 points on 6 for 18 and thanked those who supported him on social media after the game.

“He’s a stabilizer for us,” said Arkansas coach Eric Musselman of Whitt. “He is a really good defender. He can score for us. He is just a unique player because he plays in the point guard position, but he scores so well on the edge and in the middle.”

The Tigers travel to Baton Rouge to face a collapsing LSU team on Tuesday. The LSU have suffered two defeats since their 8-0 win over the SEC and lost the games against Vanderbilt and Auburn last week. The tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. in the SEC network.

