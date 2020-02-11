Missouri Women Hope MU Teams’ Years of Fighting in Baton Rouge | National sport

On Monday, women’s basketball in Missouri faces a situation that has not happened this season – a rematch against a previously beaten opponent.

The Tigers celebrated their first conference win on January 5, a 69:65 home win over Louisiana State. Now they have to deal with LSU on the street in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a place that has not been particularly friendly to Missouri teams over the years.

Since MU joined the SEC in 2012, the men’s and women’s basketball and soccer teams at the LSU school have been a combined 0-9. The purple and gold tigers are the only opponents that none of the three programs could defeat on the street.

This week, Missouri gives two chances to end his problems with Bayou – one night after the women enter the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the men’s basketball team will do the same.

For the fourth time in five games, the women’s team meets an opponent who is hampered by an important absence. Elderly striker Ayana Mitchell suffered a knee injury against Texas A&M on February 2 and ended both her season and college career. Monday will be the first LSU competition without them.

Mitchell, who averaged 13.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, was on a variety of pre-season watch lists for national awards. It ended the sixth highest career in the history of the LSU program.

Mitchell led the LSU by 38 minutes in the Mizzou Arena, scoring 14 points and getting 16 of their team’s 38 rebounds. Their presence on the boards may be the most missed aspect of the LSU.

Missouri did business at the start of this win in January, taking the 21-point lead at half time and making a comeback in the second half. Four black and gold tigers scored a double-digit goal that day, which has not happened in any game since then.

The LSU has been on the edge of the national top 25 for most of the season, making the triumph one of the most impressive victories of the year in Missouri.

In the past few weeks, the LSU has taken two wins over Texas A&M No. 16 and one against the then No. 16. 11 Kentucky, though everyone with Mitchell on the pitch. Khayla Pointer leads the team with an average of 15.1 points per game, while Faustine Aifuwa is the new healthy leader with 8.0 points per game.

Thanks to Monday night’s tip, Missouri had the opportunity to see how the rest of the SEC did on Sunday afternoon. Victories from Georgia over Florida, Alabama over Auburn and Vanderbilt over Mississippi left MU as Xth overall.

Monday’s game is Missouri’s final regular game of the season against a team currently in the top half of the conference. The tigers continue to hunt a top 10 spot to earn a SEC reunion, as well as a potential NIT offering for women that could go with an eighth or higher spot.

The Monday tip is set at 7 p.m. in Baton Rouge on the SEC network. The Missouri radio show is broadcast on KTGR.