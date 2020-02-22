[missouri-women’s-golfing-starts-off-spring-period-sunday]

The Missouri women’s golf group has done its personal spring cleansing.

The Tigers will have contemporary faces in the lineup to get started their spring time Sunday in the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona. Only just one Tiger in the lineup this weekend competed in this event very last season.

Missouri finished 13th at the 2019 Westbrook Invitational, shooting rounds of 289-291-291 for an 871 total, four shots shy of 10th position.

Golfers will participate in 36-holes Sunday and 18-holes Monday at the Westbrook Village Golfing Club-Vistas Class hosted by Wisconsin. Sixteen colleges will compete in the two-working day, 54-hole match. The Tigers will experience challenging competition as 6 faculties in the field are ranked in the leading-50 according to Golf Stat’s team ranking. This contains No. 19 Illinois, No. 29 Mississippi Point out, No. 33 Oklahoma, No. 42 Tennessee, No. 44 Ohio State and No. 47 Denver.

Missouri, rated 82nd, will be led by junior Noelle Beijer. Previous time, Beijer had a scoring normal of 71.93, the best on the workforce and 10th-greatest in the SEC. Beijer, who transferred to MU in the slide, had her ideal complete as a Tiger in the fall at the Johnie Imes Invitational in Columbia, wherever she concluded third. For the duration of her time at Florida Tech, Beijer was named a Division II Next-Staff All-American by the Women’s Golfing Coaches Association in 2019.

Cherise Otter will be in the number two slot for Missouri. Otter looks to continue her bounce-back again yr just after suffering a wrist personal injury previous spring. She returned for the fall, performing her way again into the lineup whilst averaging the third finest stroke average on the group (75.17). Otter had her vocation-very best finish in October as she completed fourth in the Johnie Imes Invitational, taking pictures a 3-underneath par 71.

The 3rd and fourth place in the lineup will be filled by the freshmen tandem of Bri Bolden and Sophia Yoemans. Both of those excelled in their to start with time with Missouri, starting all 5 tournaments in the slide. They also were the most steady Tigers as they boasted the two most affordable variances in tournament scores for Missouri. Bolden’s a single-below par 71 opening round at the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos, TX was her finest on the calendar year. Yoemans competed in the 1st slot two times through the drop, earning the cheapest rating of any Tiger both equally situations.

The ultimate spot in the lineup will be occupied by Keagan Dunn. Dunn is the only Tiger in the lineup that competed in this event previous 12 months, when she concluded a job-very best tied for 35th.

Tee time is established for 9: 30 a.m. Sunday.