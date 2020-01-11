Missouri wrestling beats Ohio but “takes two steps back” | National

Loading...

Wrestling in Missouri brought home the win on Friday night, beating Ohio 22:12 at the Hearnes Center. The win gives the Tigers 17 direct wins in the Mid-American Conference.

Despite the win, coach Brian Smith was not satisfied with his team’s performance.

“It’s a disciplined sport. You have to be disciplined about what you want to achieve. You need to know your positions and know what you want to achieve,” said Smith. “And we just didn’t do it tonight.”

Smith noted a lack of leg attacks, offensive defeats and the enthusiasm of his tigers, who switch to 6-4 after the win.

He called the mistakes “two steps back” for the young team.

“It’s not a disregard for Ohio. We just didn’t wrestle tonight,” said Smith.

Seven out of 10 tiger rings won their matches. Jeremiah Kent, Jacob Bohlken and No. 15 classified Jarrett Jacques as lost through a fall or two decisions.

The most dominant win in the night came from No. 23 Dylan Wisman. Wisman, who had an early win over Ohio’s Hunter Yeargan, responded with a series of own defeats alongside a near-fall and prevailed with a 16-4 win.

“I just wasn’t getting upset,” said Wisman at Yeargan’s early farewell, trying to keep a distance between the two. “I just worked through my game plan, continued to wrestle, things started to work slowly.”

Perhaps the most dramatic victory for the Tigers came from Redshirt-Sophomore Dack Punke. After two points and less than 30 seconds in his match, he earned one point by fleeing Ohio American Giovanni DiSabato and two more points by a quick defeat that broke the match in the final seconds of the competition. He won 4-3.

“I didn’t want it to come down to (the last 30 seconds), but it had to,” said Punke. “I’m just glad I found it in me and pulled it out.”

The veterans present were recognized during the break of the dual. The match was Missouri Wrestling’s military recognition night.

“We can celebrate people who go beyond what we could want as a country,” said Smith. “It is a very important night for us.”

Missouri wrestling is back in action in Northern Iowa on Sunday.

“It will be a tough duel. A lot of good games, a lot of tests for us,” said Wisman. “Some guys may not have had their best night tonight and everyone has to show up on Sunday.”