Missouri wrestling comes just before Northern Iowa National Sports

Wrestling in Missouri dropped to 6: 5 this season after losing a hard-fought 20: 13 win against Northern Iowa on Sunday.

The # 23 Tigers took the lead after five fights 10: 6 against the # 14 Panthers, but with three top 15 wrestlers competing for Northern Iowa in the past five fights, the Tigers couldn’t hold the lead.

Missouri’s 3-1 win over UNI’s number 7, Max Thomsen, was the culmination of the first five fights in which the Tigers won three fights. In the £ 133 category, Allan Hart secured a 14-2 decision, and Jarrett Jacques took an 8-5 win to take Missouri a 10-6 lead.

On the other side of the break, there was a highly competitive duel between Tiger Peyton Mocco and Panther Austin Yant that went beyond time. Unfortunately for Tiger fans, Yant won with a 4-3 result.

From then on, Missouri gave up fighting in categories 174 and 184 when UNI extended their lead by 16 to 10.

The tigers had to win the last two fights to win the doubles. Wyatt Koelling defeated Noah Glaser 5-2 and prevailed against Missouri with only three points. No. 14 Carter Isley, however, proved to be too big a hurdle when the Panther defeated Rodrigo Diaz from Missouri 10: 1 to secure the duel.

Next, Missouri Wrestling will be seen in two MAC duals from 6:00 p.m. Friday in Central Michigan and 1pm Sunday in Kent State.