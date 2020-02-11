Missouri Wrestling does not finish its comeback and loses to No. 5 Arizona State National sport

On a day when Missouri wrestling’s past was honored during the break, the current Tigers fell back early and couldn’t make the comeback 21: 13 in a loss to the US state of Arizona.

The doubles started in the 165-weight class when the Tigers faced some of their toughest tests early on. Peyton Mocco lost an important decision against No. 6 Josh Shields 17-6. The next game also ended with an important decision in which Connor Flynn fell to 9th place for Anthony Valencia.

After digging into an early hole, the Tigers gave themselves some life from Dylan Wisman. Wisman fought in the first round against the two-time national champion and the current No. 1 Zahid Valencia and was defeated throughout the game. For the first time all afternoon, the crowd got loud for the Tiger Senior. He eventually lost 14-10, but received a standing ovation when he left.

“You have a large crowd there, you wrestle with the national champion, let it happen,” said coach Brian Smith. “I saw good people hit on such days. He learned that he can drive at a high level.”

After the fight against Wisman, Wyatt Koelling was embarrassed 3-1 against Kordell Norfleet (11th).

“The audience was very loud and Wisman gave us the boost when we came out and wrestled hard,” said Koelling. “When you see that from your teammate, it gets you up and makes you do the same.”

A late break gave him a three-point lead, and he fought for victory in the final minutes.

“I knew I had a better gas tank than he did, so it was very important for us to get on the head and make him (tired), and I feel like I did that,” said Koelling.

Missouri lost the heavyweight match 1: 4, which made Arizona State 3: 14.

After the break, Brandon Courtney made an important decision over Cameron Valdiviez in seventh place after dominating most of the game.

Missouri’s red shirt, Sophomore Allan Hart, fell 2-0 at the beginning of his game, but earned eight points with two rocking movements and scored a 14-4 overall victory.

“It’s not fun to go outside to win or keep it close,” said Hart. “In my head I think of bonus points, bonus points, bonus points.”

Brock Mauller prevailed with an 8: 4 victory with 21: 1 and reduced the deficit to 18: 13.

The Tigers needed a Jarrett Jacques pin to win the duel and couldn’t overcome the early deficit when he lost 10-7.

The tigers will be back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday against SIUE.