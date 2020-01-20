Missouri Wrestling Expands MAC Winning Streak To 19 Duals | National sport

No. 23 Missouri Wrestling won its 19th Mid-American Conference double Sunday with a 31–12 win over Kent State.

Sophomore Dack Punke started the Tigers with a 7: 3 decision against Tomas Gutierrez to give the Tigers a 3: 0 lead.

Kent State’s Tim Rooney appointed Allan Hart to give the Flashes a 6-3 lead over Missouri.

Grant Leeth put Raphael Rodriguez in 2:28 to take the Tigers 9-6 in the lead. Brock Mauller won 6: 4 against Kody Kumara and extended Missouri’s lead to 12: 6.

Jarrett Jacques earned an 18-1 technical downfall over Conan Becker to extend Missouri’s lead to 17-6. Missouri’s Connor Flynn lost 15-0 to Kade Byland and extended Missouri’s lead to 22-6.

Kent State’s Andrew McNally stuck Jeremiah Kent to narrow Missouri’s lead to 22-12.

Dylan Wisman won 6-1 against Shane Mast and extended Missouri’s lead to 25:12. Wyatt Koelling won 3-2 against Colin McCracken and extended Missouri’s lead to 28:12.

Jake Bohlken won 6: 4 in the sudden victory period.

The tigers receive the NIU and the state of Cleveland at 2 p.m. Saturday.