Missouri Wrestling wins the conference title with Doubleheader Sweep National sport

For the ninth time in a row, Missouri Wrestling is a conference champion.

The Tigers dominated Northern Illinois with a 32-6 win and ended the afternoon with a 20:12 loss to Cleveland State (7: 3, 3: 3 MAC) conference title. It is Missouri’s eighth MAC title in a row with a Big 12 tournament championship in 2012.

Missouri (10-5, 7-0 MAC) wasted little time in front of the huskies (8-4, 3-2 MAC). In the first two fights of the afternoon, red shirt newcomers Cameron Valdiviez and Allan Hart set the wrestlers from Northern Illinois to 12: 0.

“We punched her a little bit and it definitely sparked a fire in our team,” said Sophomore Jarrett Jacques.

Missouri never looked back, with his only loss from Grant Leeth of one point in the 141-pound division against Anthony Gibson and a heavyweight loss that gave Missouri a 26-point victory over the Huskies.

One of the double header’s most dramatic finishes came from Dylan Wisman, who defeated Brit Wilson for an important decision this summer. Wilson had only one defeat last season and was vying for the MAC championship with former tiger Daniel Lewis.

Wisman’s decision was decisive for the rest of the afternoon. Coach Brian Smith said Wisman struggled well after being hit all season.

“It has come to a point where he wants to cut the guy and get takedowns, and that’s great,” said Smith. “In a high-level game, he scores a goal and fetches a major that was big. It sends a message.”

Three days after winning the MAC West Wrestler of the Week, Sophomore Jarrett Jacques won both fights to increase his overall win to 21.

“Although his best stuff wasn’t there, he kept fighting for points,” said Smith. “Our boys have to learn that in games like this.”

“I won, but I felt pretty flat,” said Jacques. “I didn’t feel good, but I kept pushing and trying to score. I would have liked to score a lot more goals and put those matches away much earlier than me. But you won’t do your best every day, so you have to win a few times pour out like this. “

The Tigers fell 3-0 back to Cleveland State, but after Brock Mauller’s decision over Gus Sutton Missouri gave them a 7-6 lead, they never stayed behind in victory.

Missouri will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma next Sunday to take the toughest test of the season against the No. 8 state of Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma State is well trained, they have a really good team,” said Smith. “I know we can compete with them and go down there and win.”