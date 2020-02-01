Missouri’s gymnastics sways against Arkansas, but Porter wins three event titles National Sports

Not everything was lost when the # 20 MU Gymnastics fell to # 14 Arkansas on Friday night between 196,025 and 195,075.

It was Pink Out Night for the Tigers – a dedication to breast cancer survivors and a fundraiser for the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. An event that is more important than winning a meeting.

The crowd dressed in shades of pink and raised posters above their heads with bold “I stand for” with a name, and the athletes entered the Hearnes Center gym. Her arms were connected to the survivors.

“Gymnastics in particular is a huge platform for many positive things,” said head coach Shannon Welker. “The girls have to write someone special for them.”

Redshirt senior Morgan Porter, who took first place in bars and on the floor, wrote the name of her neighbor.

“Almost everyone knows someone who survived or who knew someone with breast cancer or cancer.” She said. “It’s very sentimental and very close to everyone.”

Porter and her teammates took off their festive pink fuzzy socks, although they were still dressed in pink and black jerseys, and headed for the vault.

The junior Gabrielle Gottula sprinted over the three-meter-long vault and achieved a season best and a first place with 9.875 points. Porter, who is throwing a new vault this year, turned the air 1½ times to land a 9.875 and a season’s best.

The Tigers scored 49,175 points on 48,800 points in Arkansas, with five out of six points reaching 9.8 points and more.

Bars proved challenging for the tigers.

During the performance of a “church” in which the athlete has to keep a distance of two meters from the horizontal bar, the newcomer Helen Hu fell about one meter on her back. The air rang throughout the Hearnes Center, and when Hu climbed back into the bars, the crowd exploded with exultation.

“Helen had some uncharacteristic mistakes in the bars tonight, but you know they won’t be perfect every time,” said Welker.

A fall from a device is a five-tenths deduction plus the bonus that comes with the ability being dropped, and a fall is closer to a six or seven-tenths deduction, Welker explained.

Chelsey Christensen also had a fall on bars, but recovered with a clean routine.

Porter remained constant. With pointed toes and arms pulled tight by her side, she dismounted without shaking. Porter finished first with 9.875 and Sienna Schreiber finished second with 9.8.

Missouri ended bars with a 48,175 to Arkansas 48,850.

“We’ve been pretty good at bars the past two weekends, and we just weren’t good tonight. We’re just trying to figure out where the mistakes come from,” said Welker.

Hu corrected their meeting on the beam.

With precision she passed a front antenna, landed only on her right leg and pulled her left back into a scale. After Arkansas, Hu finished second with 9.9 points. This corresponds to the result of the meeting on January 24 against Auburn.

Jiggles and falls tormented the tigers on the beam and followed Arkansas with a 48,350.

“Beam was frustrating,” said Porter after meeting her fall on Beam. “You would think after 16 years that you would be able to stay. I know I can do it. I am still working on my self-confidence at this event.”

Floor was a turning point for the Tigers, who cheered their teammates on with pink plastic pom-poms. They earned 49.375, just 0.025 points behind Arkansas.

Sophomore Alisa Sheremeta shone on the floor and set a season best with 9,875. Porter’s floor routine took first place with 9,925 and a best season. Hu and Schreiber both achieved seasonal best with a tight fall and graceful jumps that led to them reaching 9.875.

Porter said she was trying to get out of her shell and that she had reached a point where the floor didn’t make her nervous. But when the nerves creep in and her body wobbles, Porter fights her with deep breathing.

But from what she says are her high standards, which get her nervous, Porter remembers having fun with the sport. Since this is her last season, her coaches encouraged her to enjoy it.

“I think we still have a lot of room to create great memories here,” said Porter.

Welker gathered the athletes after the meeting and said they need to improve their consistency, but overall they still have a talented team.

“It is early in the season,” said Welker. “But here too, talent is only important if you can play it off in competition.”

Missouri gymnastics will take No. 7 Alabama at 7:15 p.m. February 7 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.