Missy Elliot Premiere’s New Video clip ‘Cool Off’

Screenshot: Missy Elliot (YouTube)

When Missy Elliot’s most up-to-date physique of get the job done, 2019’s Iconology, unsuccessful to capture our attention, she’s been hitting us in the head with dope visual after dope visual due to the fact the EP’s August release. And if you assumed a world wide pandemic would prohibit her from continuing to do so, you have significantly to find out about the 48-yr-old’s motivation to her craft.

In the new movie for her hottest one “Cool Off,” Missy delivers a lot more trademark quirk as she assumes the position of a dancing sculpture that’s caught up in the livest museum dance get together I have almost certainly ever witnessed. And if multi-colored neon tracksuits are your matter, there is plenty of 80’s nostalgia far too.

Even Janet Jackson approves.

It’s also secure to presume that with its fiery chants and contagious power, that Missy has her sights established on getting the most current TikTok fad.

The Daniel Russell-directed “Cool Off” clip follows videos from Iconology’s “Why I Still Enjoy You,” “DripDemeanor” and the pulsating “Throw It Again.” In 2019, Missy became the latest receiver of MTV’s Movie Vanguard Award for her unparalleled contributions and influence on the two pop lifestyle and the songs video clip medium.

“This Michael Jackson Video clip Vanguard Award indicates so substantially to me,” the 4-time Grammy Award Winner claimed in the course of her acceptance speech. “I have labored diligently for over two many years. And I hardly ever thought that I would be standing up in this article receiving this award. So it indicates so a great deal to me. I assure you it doesn’t go unnoticed that the support and love that y’all [have] demonstrated me above the years.”

Check out “Cool Off” below and retain an eye out for Teyana Taylor reprising her museum guidebook role from “DripDemeanor” and touting the Virginia native as “the greatest, most timeless lady of all time.”