[mistaken-way-driver-killed-in-head-on-collision-on-210-freeway-in-monrovia]

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) — A particular person was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving a mistaken-way driver on the 210 Freeway in Monrovia, in accordance to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash took place just before four: 40 a.m. east of Huntington Drive, the CHP said.

Witnesses documented a automobile rushing eastbound in the westbound carpool lanes. The car or truck was later on explained as a Chevy Cruze, the CHP mentioned.

The Chevy Cruze then crashed head-on with a sedan, resulting in just one of the automobiles to overturn.

The completely wrong-way driver was killed in the crash, and the driver of the sedan was hospitalized with main injuries, officers claimed.

A SigAlert was issued at 5: 05 a.m., closing several lanes – as perfectly as the Huntington Drive onramp – for quite a few several hours. Visitors was backed up about a mile to the Huntington Drive exit.

All lanes reopened soon soon after 10: 30 a.m.

Quite a few several hours in advance of the Monrovia crash, a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another motor vehicle in a separate crash on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles. The erroneous-way driver was also killed.

Metropolis Information Company contributed to this report.