[Mister Malarkey lifts Kempton pot for Tizzard | Racing information]

Mister Malarky and Jonjo O & # 39 Neill Jr win at Kempton

Jonjo O & # 39 Neill jnr included a further good job good results to his quickly expanding CV when Mister Malarky repelled all challengers to get the Betway Handicap Chase in Kempton.

For the 3rd consecutive Saturday, O & # 39 Neill jnr partnered with terrific good results with Colin Tizzard, subsequent the accomplishment of Denman Chase of Native River and Reynoldstown’s triumph final weekend with Copperhead.

Mr. Malarky (9-1) seemed like a attainable star when he received Reynoldstown final calendar year, but soon after 3 unlucky races right before Christmas, he fashioned again in this 3rd grade.

O & # 39 Neill jnr pushed him ahead turning to his household, with the pair of Black Corton and Sametegal properly trained by Paul Nicholls performing all the things feasible to return to the phrases by leaping the previous 3 obstacles.

Nevertheless, Mr. Malarky ongoing to seek pressure, with a free horse that appeared to assistance him with his job even though keeping on the line for a two-size victory over the favorite Black Corton.

Sametegal took 3rd place, with Whatmore, who stayed in fourth area.

Tizzard stated: “The area has absent very well and displays that he was not 100 p.c at the commencing of the period. I would say that is his ideal occupation.”

“It was a excellent excursion from Jonjo O & # 39 Neill, as he pushed it together a mile to maintain up. He hardly ever missing his rhythm in the previous five hurdles.”

“He is in the Ultima and I am certain he will go there if he goes nicely in this race, because that was the plan in a greater area. This is the horse we saw past time.”

“It was most likely the area (for the very last race). He was a good sixth in the Ladbrokes Trophy and was definitely caught in the large ground in Ascot.

“It truly is been 63 times due to the fact the last time he ran, due to the fact we couldn’t do it, but in retrospect it was the most effective point we’ve performed.”

He extra: “I have no question that we will chat about the Grand Nationwide subsequent 12 months. The Nationwide is not what it utilised to be, considering that they are not the fences they have been. It is a excellent race and this is a extremely very good handicapper keep now

“I am pleased for the horse and Wendy and Malcolm (Hezel, entrepreneurs).”