Mister Rogers tells the Co-Star You Will Never Be Gay, and Marry a Woman

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” has no place for gay people … so say one of the stars.

Francois Clemmons, who played Officer Clemmons from 1968 – 1995, says in his new memoir, Fred Rogers catching the wind that Clemmons was gay, pulled him outside and said, “Franc, you have the talents and gifts that separate you and most. Someone has informed us that you were seen at the local gay bar at town. Now, I want you to know, Franc, that if you’re gay, it doesn’t matter to me. “

And, then some of the shoes fell off … “Whatever you say and do is good to me, but if you go to the show as a key member of ‘Neighbor,’ you won’t be as gay.”

Clemmons told People Rogers to tell him the secret the only way … “You have to do it Francois … because it threatened my dream,” adding, “I was destroyed. The man who killed me also saved me. . my assassin and rescuer. But, at the same time, I knew he would know how to comfort me. “

According to Clemmons, whose memoir was titled, “Officer Clemmons,” Rogers also told him that listeners didn’t care who he slept with … “especially when it was male.”

And, there’s more … according to Clemmons, Rogers encouraged her to marry a woman, and she was obliged. Clemmons is married La-Tanya Mae Sheridan. They separated in 1974 and later Clemmons came out.

He said he forgave the legendary TV host … “Lord have mercy, yes. I’m sorry for him. Plus, I understand. I rely on the fact that this is what he wishes. He worked hard for it. my Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood throughout his life. “