“Mister Trot” makes the history of the cable network by reaching a new classification record

TV Chosun’s new “Mister Trot” hearing program makes the history of the cable network!

According to Nielsen Korea, the February 6 episode of the hit series – which features several idols in its programming – obtained national average scores of 23.15% and 27.463% for both parts, beating its own record for the highest audience rate ever reached by a cable network.

The massive popularity of the audition program affected ratings for other shows aired on Thursday evening, with both KBS 2TV’s new drama “Forest” and “The Game: Towards Zero” from MBC seeing ratings a little more weak on Thursdays compared to Wednesdays. “The Game: Towards Zero” had an average rating of 3.2% and 3.8% for its latest episode, down slightly from the previous day when it had achieved its highest ratings to date .

“Forest” obtained average ratings of 5.2% and 5.3% for both parts, while the SBS variety show “Delicious Rendezvous” obtained average ratings of 5.0%, 5.8 % and 5.8% for the evening.

