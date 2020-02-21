[“mister-trot”-surpasses-30-percent-in-ratings,-breaks-cable-viewership-record-again]

TV Chosun’s “Mister Trot” has broken its own record again!

According to Nielsen Korea, the February 20 broadcast of the audition program recorded average nationwide viewership of 26.6 and 30.4 percent, surpassing the 30 percent mark for the first time and breaking its own record — by nearly two points — for highest viewership ever achieved by a cable network.

Meanwhile, in dramas, MBC’s “The Game: Towards Zero” recorded a nationwide average of 3.7 percent viewership. KBS2’s “Forest” hit 4.1 percent, and tvN’s “Money Game” hit 1.4 percent.

