Mitch McConnell a master of the Senate

Every hostile nickname that Mitch McConnell receives is a further confirmation of his effectiveness.

The latter is “Midnight Mitch,” a response to his resolution setting out the roadmap for the process of depositing the Senate. The measure stipulated that House impeachment managers could defend their case during two days of 12-hour sessions, possibly allowing the presentations to be stimulated until the early hours. Hence the newest alliterative name for McConnell, also known by his enemies as “Moscow Mitch.”

McConnell relied somewhat on the resolution and gave the managers – and the president’s team – three days, instead of two, for opening arguments. But he still got his way in the broader question of how to lead the process – not surprising, because McConnell is a master at what he does.

When all is said and done, he will be remembered as one of the most effective senate leaders in modern times. Part of an early Democratic presidential debate was devoted to asking candidates how to get around McConnell as president – and none of them had a good answer. He now emerges as a hatred for the left, while at the same time winning the bitter admiration of conservatives who had once despised him as too institutional.

Nancy Pelosi has received more than her share of good press as a powerful and smart speaker of the House. But her only false move in the sales saga was to believe, on the basis of sheer wishfulness, that she could somehow force McConnell to shape the Senate process to her own liking by holding back the articles of deposition. Because McConnell never panics, knows his caucus better than anyone, and understands who influences the negotiations, the Pelosi match was a mismatch from the start.

McConnell held his Republican senators together and waited for Pelosi, leaving her with no choice but to pass on the articles to the Senate after she had received exactly nothing.

McConnell is so confident because he really is a being of the Senate. He is an institutionalist in the best sense of the word. He loves the Senate, and serving in it has always been his ambition. He has taken over the rules, the pace and the role of the institution.

In an era of excessive exposure, he understands the power of restraint. He makes his arguments on the senate floor and leaves it at that. He feels no need for cable TV or Twitter followers. (It is telling that his only mistake in the accusation so far was a rare performance during a prime-time cable show when he said he would coordinate everything with the White House.)

In general, McConnell doesn’t care what the media say about him. He has been called Darth Vader for a long time and worse, at least since his days killing the ignorant campaign finance legislation earlier in his senate career.

He is not afraid to use his power and proved this with his opposition to President Obama’s legislative agenda, his block of the Merrick Garland nomination and his historic attack of judicial confirmations over the past three years.

If McConnell is careful and calculating, he is not, as the title of a critical biography says about him, a cynic. Working within the realm of the politically possible, as a senate leader with a limited majority, he seeks the public interest as he understands within those limitations.

More nicknames will come – perhaps before the Senate trial ends.

Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.