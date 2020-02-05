Mitch McConnell demolishes impeachment and will release Trump

WASHINGTON – Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell yesterday criticized House Democrats’ efforts to accuse President Donald Trump of “the most rushed, least fair, and least thorough” in history, and confirmed that he would vote to acquit him.

McConnell said the two charges of impeachment against Trump that he had abused his power and hindered Congress proceedings were “unconstitutional” and “would not even address a case for the first impeachment of the president in American history.”

The Kentucky Republican opened the Senate with a devastating assessment of the House Democrat case, but did not consider whether Trump’s actions were inappropriate or wrong, as some Senate Republicans have admitted.

McConnell investigated whether Trump’s measures – the pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into Trump’s political rival Joe Biden – were inappropriate. He led a campaign last week to deprive Democrats of calling witnesses to the Senate, and he worked closely with Trump’s White House to direct the case through the Senate.

McConnell argued that “concerns about whether the president’s motives were public or personal and a disagreement over whether the exercise of power was in the national interest” were not sufficient to fire a president.

The last few days of negotiations have drawn attention to a handful of bipartisan senators who were seen as potential votes for a break with their party. Alaska GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski described the president’s actions in a haunted speech late Monday as “shameful and wrong,” but also ridiculed the extremely partisan process. “I can’t vote for a conviction,” she said, although she also sees the guilt in the Senate.

“We are part of the problem, as an institution that cannot look beyond blind political polarization,” Murkowski told reporters after their speech.

Other Republicans, such as Sens.Lamar Alexander from Tennessee, Marco Rubio from Florida and Rob Portman from Ohio, also said that Trump’s measures to hold back military aid from Ukraine were inadequate while urging Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and his Announce son Hunter. however, it was not justified that he resigned, particularly in an election year.

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, one of the few remaining moderates in a chamber where partiality has brought routine to a standstill, is expected to announce her position on Tuesday.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who may be the only democrat Trump considers likely, has put the idea of ​​blaming Trump into practice, although the idea doesn’t seem to be well received.

Chuck Schumer, a U.S. Senate Democrat in New York, intervened immediately after McConnell’s statements, accusing the Republican leader and his GOP colleagues of sweeping Trump’s misconduct.

“The government, its top people, and the Senate Republicans are all hiding the truth,” said Schumer. The charges are extremely serious. Getting involved in an election, blackmailing a foreign country, getting involved in our elections is at the heart of what our democracy is about. “

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the two impeachment procedures on Wednesday afternoon. Trump delivered his speech on the State of the Union on Tuesday evening, a platform where he appeared before Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., The powerful House Speaker, who orchestrated the House impeachment last year.

It is almost certain that Trump will be acquitted, and no member of either party has yet indicated that they will break with their party colleagues. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority. A vote of two thirds of the chamber would be necessary to condemn Trump.

Regardless, Trump’s approval rate, which typically fell in the mid to late 1940s, reached a new high of 49% in the last Gallup poll conducted at the end of the Senate process. The poll showed that 51 percent of the public was positive about the Republican Party. For the first time since 2005, the GOP has passed the 50 percent mark.