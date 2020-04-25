Mitch McConnell releases “Total Lie”

New York Republican Congress Peter King continued to shoot the leader of the Senate majority Mitch McConnell on Fox News on Friday about the comments of the corona that suggest that states should consider bankruptcy.

The King originally called McConnell “the Maria Antoinette of the Senate “to imply” that it is ‘free money’ to provide funds for police officers, firefighters and health workers “.

On Friday night, King spoke to Fox News Martha MacCallum, who said, “This is the argument that so much money is coming out of the door and some companies, as well as some states are going to see it as an opportunity to fill their coffers to offset past and budgets that don’t work.” “

“No, that’s an absolute lie spread by Mitch McConnell,” King replied. “No one is looking for money other than what we have lost directly because of corona. We are talking about the payment of cops, firefighters, doctors, all lost income also due to corona. This has nothing to do with pensions, it has nothing to do with government spending. “

“None of the money we are talking about, any of the funding, will in any way be linked to state policies. It’s all because of the corona, because of the shutdown, “King said. He spoke about how his own county has been affected by the pandemic before saying, “One of the reasons New York is facing different problems is because we’re subsidizing Kentucky. We get too many billions less from the federal fund than we pay, while Mitch McConnell and Kentucky are billions more than they are entitled to. “

