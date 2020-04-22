Mitch McConnell wants to declare bankruptcy rather than federal aid

Senate majority head Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that it would be better than having the state government declare bankruptcy during the Coronavirus outbreak and increasing federal grants. He proposed that the Republicans should oppose additional aid to state and local governments in future coronavirus rescue bills.

The state government cannot declare bankruptcy, but radio host Hugh Hewitt asked McConnell In an interview On Wednesday, states that are facing financial fallout from a pandemic “can release some of these debts imposed by former governors,” because they “need to invent” bankruptcy law.

“I would certainly support allowing states to use bankruptcy routes,” McConnell replied. “It saves some cities. And there’s no reason why it’s unavailable. My first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations and send them right away. That’s what I support It’s not meant to be done. “

Under current law, only cities and other municipalities can apply for bankruptcy, with the permission of the state. The most prominent example is Detroit, which became the largest US city ever declared bankruptcy in 2013. It took over a year to get out of bankruptcy.

McConnell bailed out the pension, arguing that the local government would use federal funds to bail out the pension. “We don’t send blank checks to states and local governments and spend them the way they choose,” Congress said.

“Everyone, regardless of party, has a governor who wants to have free money,” a Republican in Kentucky said. “We’re going to press the pause button here, because we need to thoroughly evaluate the whole project, which is additional support for state and local governments,” he said.

“The Republicans wouldn’t want to borrow money from future generations to rescue state pensions,” McConnell added.

McConnell’s office told CBS News when asked for comment, “I’ll be sure to let me know if I’ve added anything to the leader’s remarks.”

McConnell is in opposition to the Democratic Party as well as the Senate Republican Party and President Trump, as he opposes funding local governments. Financial relief to state / local governments for loss of revenue from COVID 19. “

The historic $ 2 trillion bailout bill passed last month included $ 150 billion for state and local governments suffering from the financial devastation of the pandemic. But the $ 448.4 billion new bill passed by the Senate on Tuesday did not include additional funding for local governments.

The House of Representatives will vote on the bill on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Governor’s Association sent a letter to Congressional leaders, including McConnell, demanding $ 500 billion in additional assistance to explain the lost income.

“State and local governments need strong support from the federal government to help them respond to this pandemic and accelerate the economic recovery ahead,” the letter said.

The Louisville Metro Council, which represents MacConnell’s largest city, sent letters to McConnell and John Yarmouth this week asking for increased funding. The council said hundreds of city employees could be good without it.

“I can’t wait longer,” said the letter. “Please include this important remedy in your next Federal Assistance Round.”

. [TagsToTranslate] Relief Bill