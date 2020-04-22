Mitch McConnell’s motto for 2020: “Don’t leave the vacancy”

Talking of court appointments on Wednesday morning on a conservative radio show, majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) He said his motto for 2020 is “not to leave a vacancy.”

McConnell appeared on The Hugh Hewitt Show for an interview on various issues, a day after the Attorney General William Barr made some news that do the same.

The leader of the Senate majority revealed that when the Senate returns from its recess on May 4, the Senate will “begin to reaffirm the judges.” McConnell said the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic would not prevent the Senate from leaving a vacancy.

“Well, the current plan is to go back to the meeting on May 4th. I have not seen anything that would discourage me from doing this. And as soon as we return to the session, we will begin to reaffirm the judges. We need to have hearings and we need to confirm the judge, “McConnell said, according to a copy of the interview. “It simply came to our notice then. My motto for the year leaves no void. That has not changed. The pandemic will not stop us from achieving this goal. “

“That’s the music in my ears,” Hewitt said.

McConnell’s comments come just a week after the President Donald Trump discussed extensive judicial appointments during a Coronavirus Task Force briefing. The president went so far as to suggest that the Senate could and should approve candidates for living positions within an hour.

The above was not the only question Hewitt had for McConnell to the judges. The radio host asked if McConnell was comfortable with the idea of ​​federal judges withdrawing their pensions if their replacement was not confirmed.

McConnell was not as shy as Attorney General Barr to answer that question:

Hewitt: Now I want to close, Senator McConnell, talking about judges again. I made a hypothesis with Attorney General Barr yesterday that was not comfortable with that, but I need an answer and I think a lot of federal judges who could retire need an answer to that. They would retire if they knew they could retire if their replacement was not confirmed. Do you think it is constitutional for a federal judge at any level to file a resignation letter saying that I will retire on the condition that his successor be confirmed by December 31 and, if not, I will not retire? Do you think this is constitutional?

McConnell: Well, I could be wrong, but I think it’s been done before, that retirements have been announced depending on their replacement. I’m not sure about that, but that’s a good way to look at it.

