[miti:-jan-2020-trade-surplus-hits-rm12b,-highest-regular-trade-surplus-in-nine-many-years]

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of RM12 billion in January 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of RM12 billion in January 2020, up four.two for every cent from RM11.52 billion in January 2019.

“This was the best monthly trade surplus for January given that January 2011, and the 267th consecutive thirty day period of surplus,” the Worldwide Trade and Field Ministry (Miti) reported in a statement nowadays.

It stated exports totalled RM84.08 billion in January 2020, registering a marginal lower of one.five for every cent from RM85.41 billion in January 2019, although imports slipped by 2.4 per cent to RM72.08 billion from RM73.89 billion previously.

“Total trade amounted to RM156.17 billion, a contraction of two for every cent from (RM159.three billion in) January 2019,” it included.

On a month-on-thirty day period basis, the ministry stated, full trade, exports, imports and trade surplus diminished by 2.6 per cent, 2.seven for every cent, 2.4 per cent and four for every cent, respectively.

In accordance to Miti, made exports grew 1.1 for each cent to RM71 billion in January 2020, and accounted for 84.four for each cent of the complete exports.

“The main contributors to the enhance in exports had been petroleum solutions, which enhanced by 45.8 for each cent, iron and steel products and solutions (up 43 for every cent), rubber items (up 10.7 for each cent), adopted by machinery, tools and areas (up 5.7 for every cent),” it claimed.

Exports of mining goods posted a decrease of 20.1 per cent to RM7.15 billion and constituted 8.5 for each cent of the total exports.

“Lower exports had been attributed mostly by the contraction in exports of liquefied normal gas (LNG), which was led by decreased regular device price (AUV) and quantity,” it stated.

On exports of agriculture products, it stated the value shrank four.two for each cent to RM5.39 billion and accounted for 6.4 for each cent of complete exports, primarily owing to the decline in exports of sawn timber and mouldings.

On the other hand, Miti said exports of palm oil and palm oil-based mostly agriculture goods recorded a marginal improve of .5 per cent to RM3.74 billion (from RM3.72 billion in January 2019).

Other important exports in January 2020 ended up electrical and electronics (E&E) merchandise valued at RM32.41 billion and constituting 38.6 for every cent of full exports.

But the E&E export worth diminished five.five for each cent from RM34.28 billion in January 2019, it reported.

Miti said exports to Singapore rebounded .nine for each cent to RM12.27 billion in January 2020, primarily contributed by exports of petroleum goods, after submitting two consecutive months of contraction.

It mentioned among other main markets in Asean, exports to Indonesia expanded 10.8 per cent to RM2.69 billion because of to larger exports of petroleum items although exports to the Philippines went up seven.8 for each cent to RM1.48 billion on larger iron and steel merchandise exports.

Miti reported exports of created products to China advanced five.four for each cent in January 2020, specifically for iron and steel solutions, manufactures of metallic as perfectly as optical and scientific gear.

“Exports of agriculture products ended up also bigger by a single for each cent, buoyed by the enhance in exports of seafood, organic rubber, vegetable oil and observed log,” it mentioned.

However, in January 2020, trade with China, which absorbed 16.9 per cent of Malaysia’s overall trade, contracted by 8.7 per cent 12 months-on-yr (y-o-y) to RM26.four billion, with exports declining five.seven for every cent to RM10.four billion, even though imports from China lowered by 10.six for every cent to RM16 billion.

On trade with the US, Miti reported overall trade enhanced 16 per cent y-o-y to RM15.41 billion and accounted for 9.9 for each cent of Malaysia’s overall trade.

“This was the 11th consecutive month Malaysia’s trade with the US recorded an growth, with exports to the US expanding nine.5 per cent to RM8.71 billion underpinned mostly by higher exports of made goods which perked 10.nine per cent,” it mentioned.

The ministry reported imports from the US expanded 25.six for each cent to RM6.seven billion, led by better imports of crude petroleum, transport products, manufactures of metal, chemicals and chemical products, as very well as metalliferous ores and metal scrap. — Bernama