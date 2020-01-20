Mitsubishi Electric data has likely been compromised in massive cyber attacks that have been blamed on the Chinese group

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. announced on Monday that the target was a massive cyber attack and information about government agencies and other business partners was likely to be compromised, with a Chinese group behind the attack.

The electronics company, a key player in Japan’s defense and infrastructure industry, confirmed that highly sensitive information in the defense, energy and rail sectors was not affected.

It has been alleged that a Chinese cybercrime group is suspected of having unauthorized access to PCs and servers.

In June of last year, the company discovered irregular activity on a device located in Japan and conducted an internal investigation that identified unauthorized access to the administration department at headquarters and elsewhere.

Mitsubishi Electric was a major defense manufacturer and had the third largest order for key defense equipment from the Department of Defense in 2018.

It was also active in the area of ​​cyber security.