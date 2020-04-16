Mitt Romney Is the Only Republican Senator Who Is Not From Trumpona Coronavirus New Task Force

The White House on Thursday announced a bipartisan congressman who served in the Trump Group, Opened the American Congress Group, and there was one Republican senator missing from the list: Mitt Romney.

President Donald Trump and members of his government made a telephone call today with Republican and Democratic Senators and Representatives serving in this new task force, Trump administration said. The American Again Congressional Opening Group discussed plans to address the need for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, ways to energize the economy, determine important and unimportant workers, along with other issues related to economic recovery amid a coronavirus outbreak.

The congressional list includes 32 representatives and 65 senators from both sides of the aisle. All Republican senators are on the team, except Mitt Romey from Utah. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Newsweek that Romney was not invited to become a new task force.

Red Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Doug Jones from Alabama are also excluded, as well as dozens of other Democrats, such as Senators Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders from Vermont, both of whom recently left the race. for the Democratic nomination. Sanders is an independent person, but runs as a Democrat.

During a call with Trump, the group also discussed strategies to expand the response of the American pandemic, such as fast-developing access to diagnostic tests and COVID-19 antibodies, ventilators, face masks and other PPE.

Newsweek contacted Romney’s spokesman to comment.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) spoke to reporters before heading to the Republican Senate weekly policy lunch in the US A. Capitol January 21, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Somodevilla / Getty chip

Romney has been a vocal critic of Trump in the Republican party since he became a senator in 2019. Utah lawmakers, who are GOP presidential candidates in 2012, are the only Republican senators who voted for an article about Trump’s impeachment in February. During the impeachment trial, Romney chose to abuse the power allegations and oppose the barrier to congressional accusations.

Finally, the Senate controlled by the Republican Party chose to release Trump 52-48 for abuse of power charges and 52-47 for blocking congressional accusations, ending Democratic efforts to remove the president from his post.

The election of Romney’s impeachment was not the first time the senator signaled criticism of Trump or was broken by fellow Republicans.

Trump and Romney have been trading jabs for years, since 2016. During Trump’s presidential campaign, Romney called the candidates “fake” and “fraudulent.” In response, Trump called Romney “one of the most stupid and worst candidates in Republican political history.”

The two politicians have reconciled and fallen since then. Trump supported the Senate Romney campaign in 2018, but then called for the removal of senators from the Republican caucus.