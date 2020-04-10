Mitt Romney Joins Lindsey Graham at Bipartisan Calls for China to Close All Wet Markets Through Coronavirus Link

Mitt Romney (R-UT) has joined a group of bipartisan senators who are calling on Chinese officials to close all wet markets in the country over their alleged links to the coronavirus outbreak.

The group, led by Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Chris Coons (D-DE), made an appeal Thursday in a letter to the Chinese Ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai.

The wet market is known for selling live animals such as cats, dogs, fish, rabbits and bats. Wet markets are named to distinguish them from dry markets that sell packages and goods that are not perishable, such as textiles.

Chinese scientists believe that the new form of coronavirus originated in the Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. This virus is understood to have arisen through zoonotic widening, where the virus jumps from animals to humans.

“We write to immediately request that China immediately close all operating wet markets that have the potential to expose humans to health risks through the introduction of zoonotic diseases into the human population,” the senators wrote.

“Gao Fu, director of the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has acknowledged that” the origin of the new coronavirus is wildlife sold illegally on the Wuhan (China) seafood market.

“It has been well documented that the wet market in China has become a source of a number of health problems throughout the world, and their operations must be stopped immediately to protect the Chinese community and the international community from additional health risks.

“We therefore urge China to close all wet markets that allow interaction between humans and wild animals that pose a public health risk,” the MP wrote in the letter.

“We understand and respect that the wet market is an important component of Chinese society and way of life, but we believe today, which has disrupted daily life throughout the world, requires extreme precautions.”

Other signatories are: Kevin Cramer (R-ND); Chris Van Hollen (D-MD); Thom Tillis (R-NC); Martha McSally (R-AZ); Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS); Marsha Blackburn (R-TN); John Hoeven (R-ND); and Rick Scott (R-FL).

Wet markets, where animals are sold outdoors, are common in China. The 2003 SARS outbreak was also believed to be linked to the wet market.

The acting head of the UN biodiversity and top US infectious disease experts are among many officials who have since called for the wet market and the trade in wild animals to stop.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious disease expert, told Fox & Friends that the COVID-19 crisis was “a direct result” of an unclean market.

“It strikes my mind how, when we have so many diseases that come from the unusual human-animal interface, that we don’t just turn them off. I don’t know what else needs to happen to make us appreciate that,” he said.

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive executive secretary of the US Biodiversity Convention, told The Guardian in a recent interview that “the message we get is that if we don’t protect nature, it will protect us.”

Mrema added that a ban on the wet market would not completely solve this problem because many people depend on wild animals.

“It would be good to ban the live animal market as China and some countries have done,” he said. “But we also have to remember that you have communities, especially from low-income rural areas, especially in Africa, who depend on wild animals to sustain the livelihoods of millions of people.”

In February, China imposed a temporary ban on all agriculture and consumption of “terrestrial wildlife that has important ecological, scientific and social value.” This is expected to be signed into law later this year.

