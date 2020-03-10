Mitt Romney Most popular with Democrats and Republicans

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) ‘s Vote for President Donald Trump Has Made Utah’ s Senator popular with Democrats, according to a new poll.

Gallup reports that 56 percent of Democrats have a favorable opinion about Romney, but only 23 percent of Republicans feel the same way.

Romney’s approval is 19 points among Democrats a year ago and 22 points among Republicans.

Sen. Utah almost upset with Republicans after voting with Democrats to urge Trump to pressure the Ukrainian President to investigate the son of former President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, for his role on the Burisma Holdings board, a corrupt Ukrainian energy company.

“The president is guilty of a terrible abuse of public confidence. What he did was not perfect. No, it was a blatant assault on electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values,” Romney told the Senate floor in February while defending his vote.

Romney, however, said last week he would vote to authorize a subpoena as part of a Senate Republican inquiry into Hunter Biden’s role in Burisma while his father directed the Obama administration’s response to Ukraine as vice president. from the United States.

The survey results are based on telephone interviews conducted February 17-28, 2020, with a random sample of 1,020 adults with a four percent error margin.