mix-of-light-weight-rain-and-snow-friday-to-be-adopted-by-sunny-weekend

Shut Franklin and sections of Middle Tennessee must see a blend of snow and rain as a result of no significant journey impacts are envisioned. The Tennessean

Pieces of Middle Tennessee ought to see tiny quantities of snow by midday Friday, especially in the Cumberland Plateau where by residents may see up to an inch of snow.

Motorists alongside the Cumberland Plateau need to be well prepared for slick and perhaps snow lined roadways and exercising caution, in accordance to a winter season climate advisory from the Nationwide Weather Services in Nashville.

Most of the Midstate must be expecting partly sunny skies following a combine of rain of light snow in the morning. Significant temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A scattered mix of rain and snow, with bigger accumulation in the plateau, will return Friday night time as lows dip into the 20s.

Hope sunny skies and temperatures close to 50 degrees on Saturday. An right away minimal of 37 is expected.

A few day forecast

Friday: Sunny, sleet in the early morning and anticipated later on in the evening. High 46 Low 29.

Saturday: Sunny and generally very clear. High 50 Low 32.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, probability of showers Sunday evening. Significant 64 Minimal 51.

Nashville temperature radar

