Mixed feelings about John Diggle’s possible green future

Arrow’s finale gave us a lot of clues about the characters’ future prospects. We already know that The CW is working on a spin-off with Green Arow and the Canaries, but there is another great person on the Arrow team who may get their own spin-off, and that is John Diggle, the People’s Master ,

** spoiler for Arrow’s series finale. **

For a long time, people have speculated that John Diggle could be the Green Lantern because of its similar background to John Stewart’s Green Lantern. His relationship with Oliver also mimics the friendship between Green Arrow and Lantern that existed in the comics. It was raised even more when it turned out that John’s stepfather was named Roy Stewart. So he’s (in a way) John Stewart.

During the finale we have a scene where Diggle moves to Metropolis and a nearby meteor crashes. He does some research and finds a box that emits green light when he opens it. ♫ Dun Dun Dun. U.N

In an interview with TV Guide, actor David Ramsey explained that the reason they are so vague is that there are restrictions that DC Entertainment has asked for, as the company is working on a Green Lantern series for HBO Max is working. Can’t tarnish the water, even though the CW shows are the most successful of everything DC has created for the screen lately, sans Watchmen.

“We had some DC limitations, so we had to play in it somehow. But it wouldn’t be Arrow if there wasn’t a question after this open joke, ”said Ramsey. “And it’s a big joke, and obviously you are only concerned with one thing: there is a ring and it becomes this wonderful character and joins this galactic police force – but it is still indefinite, so we wanted to do it , It was great to have an answer, but we still have a few questions. “

Even as someone who had left the arrow part of the arrow back before the show ended, John Diggle was one of my favorite characters when I watched. I appreciated how important he was to the story without being the “black best friend” and I was one of the people waiting for him to get his Green Lantern ring. The fact that it could happen after Arrow makes me sad.

While crisisOne of the things that made my eyebrows pinch was the strange line up of the “Paragons”. Although I understood it from the “This is an arrow cross” perspective, it was strange that White Canary and Batwoman were there and Diggle, the unofficial Green Lantern Expy, was missing – just like Black Lightning, although I did it for cinematic reasons get. I would have liked Diggle to have this power and presence in the actual show, especially if the Green Lantern series is not taken up or is not going well. He was such an important character and although it is cool that our last picture of him is full of potential, I would have preferred if Green Arrow and Green Lantern had teamed up properly.

“No matter what level you are, we are actors who work. And it starts on the page. Regardless of whether John Diggle or John Diggle Stewart, or how it works, I’m open to it, ”said Ramsey in an interview. “Greg Berlanti, however – it’s almost without question. I think he’s productive. I’m glad to hear anything he wants to talk to me about.”

We will see.

