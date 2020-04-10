Mixed forecast, the sun will be replaced by rain on Easter Sunday

Good Friday will see the best of Easter weekend weather with high temperatures of 20 degrees.

The sunny south-east will see the best of temperatures that will peak in the afternoon.

It will gradually warm from west to east and Dublin will see very pleasant peaks of 18 degrees.

The forecast warm weather has caused a crackdown on the Gardai people who fear that it will cause people to move away from the two-kilometer radius of the house that the government has deemed necessary to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Saturday will be another very warm and pleasant day with highs of 14 to 19 degrees. The best time will be again in the east of the country.

The weather will change considerably on Easter Sunday for the worse. It will be notably colder and wetter than recently with heavy rains in the western half of the country.

It will be exceptionally cold Sunday evening with temperatures falling to zero in the north of the country in a cold airflow from the northeast.

Easter Monday will again be a cooler day, even if it will be dry. It will be mainly dry with sunny periods.

The forecast for next week seems that the temperature will remain mostly dry with sunny periods and temperatures between 10 and 12 degrees.

It was very dry recently after a wet spring. To date this month, very little rain has fallen, with most places receiving less than 40% of the amount expected for the year.

To date, the Phoenix Park weather station has received only 2.7mm of rain in 10 days.