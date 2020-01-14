Mixed-Moon Monday by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

On a Monday rich in mesh aspects and changes, everything you place in the top priority of your life will thrive. You will find that you make decisions to support your most important thing and take risks that you would take for nothing else. It won’t even be difficult, because the number 1 spot comes with all kinds of self-sufficient energy.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). In preparation for the upcoming event, give yourself twice the time you think you need. Success is determined by the installation. Think ahead – not only about the logistical aspects of a project, but also about the emotional aspects.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Some people do not recognize beauty outside its framework. Some don’t even see it when it’s inside the frame. They let the frame dictate the value itself. It is sad, but it happens often enough that you have to be aware of it.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Do not give all your attention to the pain and diligence that eagerly immerse you. Go to shallow water and plant your feet where the currents can fluctuate but don’t drag you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). There is a generation that listened to the bow and dragged the rope, and one that touched the needle against vinyl, and one that scrolled and tapped. They all searched for the music. Whatever it is, find the agreement and dance to it.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). You are a good friend, practically a complete support system in and of yourself. You somehow give double what you have. You will explain it by saying more than you think, with hope and love that did not exist before you made them.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You do not hold back from fear, uncertainty or indecision. Quiet can be the most eloquent way to contribute. There is wonder in your understatement, depth in your silence.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). Breakthroughs are emotional. The path to getting there is paved with a mix of poetry and mathematics, but the actual bridge between the old you and the new you is made of braided feelings.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). People deal with it, but afterwards they can’t tell you how. Some things you just have to go through to get through it. You are as ready as you will ever be to make a change. A small but brave step begins.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Maybe you can change more than you think you can. What is holding you back is just a thought – a self-imposed limit. Ideas are plentiful and today’s special is to try before you buy.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). This is one of those days when the world just needs you more. It is good that you are ready to get exactly where you are. This could not happen without you.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). This day is a visitor and soon a ghost. Do you want to do it differently in this light? Probably not. All the same things that you were going to do still apply; the only thing that has changed is the feeling. Yet that can be anything.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Pain is confusing. Sometimes we try to avoid it, other times we look for it. So much can cancel the signal, change its meaning or even its nature. Find a cordial relationship with pain, because it is just a messenger.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 6). Start thinking about the emotions and reactions you want to get away with when you look back on your year and reverse engineer this solar trip. Your new plan starts this month, and by May you have created a better and different stream for your finances. Family is growing in numbers and in proximity. Aries and Gemini love you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 22, 17, 4 and 26.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “She’s a Taurus and I’m starting to think she’s not a good friend to me. She always wants to see new places, travel, go to parties, try out new restaurants, and so on. I thought I broadened my horizons through that to do things with her, but I always spend way too much money and time. To be honest, I don’t have much fun. It’s like she’s on a constant mission of pleasure, but it seems so short. distancing, but part of me worries I’m just a stick in the mud What do you think Signed Virgo workaholic

We each have our own set point for pleasure tolerance and it sounds like yours is considerably lower than your friend’s, which is typical of your respective signs. Honor who you are. If the so-called pleasure makes you bored or irritated, isn’t that the point? Consider this quote from the 18th-century writer Oliver Goldsmith:

“No one has more conversations with an unpleasant self than the man of pleasure; his enthusiasm is limited and transient; his appetite, such as angry creditors, constantly makes fruitless demands for what he cannot afford; and the greater his former pleasures, the stronger his regret, the more impatient his expectations. A pleasant life is therefore the most unpleasant life. ”

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Comic Capricorn Rowan Atkinson is one of Britain’s national treasures and a favorite of humor lovers worldwide. Atkinson’s character, Mr. Bean is an almost silent person, challenged by the hardships of daily life. Atkins, on the other hand, was born under a talkative Twin Moon. His birth sun and Mercury in Capricorn show instincts for power, business, and controlling difficult tasks.

Write Holiday Mathis on HolidayMathis.com.

CREATORS.COM OF COPYRIGHT 2020

Last updated: Thursday December 12, 2019 12:38:49 -0800