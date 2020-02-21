[miya-cech-joins-the-solid-of-nickelodeon’s-‘the-astronauts’]

Miya Cech has joined the solid of The Astronauts!

The 12-year-old actress is established to star in the approaching Nickelodeon Television series, which follows a a team of youngsters who are mistakenly introduced into room.

The mishap takes place when the young children are seeing the start of spaceship Odyssey II, which is taking off to examine a mysterious asteroid passing by Earth. The group sneak on to the empty ship with their parent’s security clearance prior to the celebration and accidentally initiate the launch sequence!

The exhibit will also star Bryce Gheisar, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan and Ben Daon.

The Astronauts is at this time in output and is set to premiere this summer season.