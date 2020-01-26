Mizuki Matsuda wins the Osaka Women’s Marathon and takes a big step towards the 2020 Olympic berth

OSAKA – Mizuki Matsuda won the Osaka Women’s Marathon for the second time in three years on Sunday.

Matsuda dominated the World Athletics Gold Label road race and crossed the finish line at Yanmar Stadium in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 47 seconds.

“This is surreal. I’m really happy, ”said Matsuda, who is aiming for third place in the Japanese Olympic team in Tokyo.

“I saw my trainer and mother who rarely cried, and it made everything worth it. I trained so hard that I was ready to stop when things weren’t going well today and I was at the start line to enjoy the race, ”she said.

Mimi Belete from Bahrain finished second with 2:22:40, followed by two Ethiopians, Sintayehu Lewetegn (2:23:03) and Meskerem Asefa (2:23:31).

The 24-year-old Matsuda won her marathon debut in her hometown of Osaka two years ago in 2:22:44. She finished fourth in September at the Marathon Grand Championship, in which the two best drivers were automatically selected for the Olympic marathon team.

Rei Ohara had a tentative place on the 2020 Olympic team after finishing third in the MGC marathon, but was expelled when Matsuda posted a performance below 2:22:22.

Ohara finished 13th in 2:28:12. Kayoko Fukushi, seventh in the MGC, had to withdraw from the race after 25 km.

The Osaka Women’s Marathon was the penultimate opportunity to secure third and last place to take part in the Olympic Marathon in Sapporo. If no one runs faster than 2:21:47 in the Nagoya Women’s Marathon on March 8, Matsuda will secure the Olympic berth.

“I wanted to set a national record and gave myself a top grade, but I was hoping for a better time. I pray that my coach (Miwako) Yamanaka and I can go to the Olympics together, ”said Matsuda.

Mizuki Noguchi holds the Japanese national record of 2:19:12, which she set at the Berlin Marathon 2005.